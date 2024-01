Bigg Boss 17 makers are generating endless drama around the life of Munawar Faruqui. Today, the whole thing has reached a crescendo. Ayesha Khan in a fit of rage exposed the stand-up comedian saying that he was trying to woo multiple women at the same time. She said that he got involved with Nazila Sitaishi without formally divorcing his wife. Ayesha Khan said he also sent a marriage proposal to some Instagram influencer and went to Chandigarh with her. The lady went on and on about how he has played with her emotions. It seems the two had a live-in for close to two months. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui claims ex Nazila Sitaishi was cheating and blackmailing him? Ayesha Khan's big EXPOSE leaves netizens shell-shocked

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets support from Rajiv Adatia

Former Bigg Boss contestants Rajiv Adatia and Yuvika Chaudhary have come out in support of the stand-up comedian. They have said that these matters are not related to the game. This season of Bigg Boss 17 has been all about personal life. We have hardly had any tasks inside the house. Rajiv Adatia said that Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra are the only two people who care for Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rashami Desai, Sunny Aryaa's wife, VJ Andy and other stars who supported Ankita Lokhande against Vicky Jain's mother

Munawar has said sorry more than 50xs Ayesha! Bass karo!! Don’t destroy someone life like this it’s not good! Abhishek is the only one and a lil bit Manara who are actually concerned for him!! People make mistakes man!! Don’t do this!! It’s not right!Bigg boss has got to personal — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 10, 2024

Abhishek really cares for Munawar!! He’s so concerned!! Well done bro! That’s the way to be! ❤️ #bb17 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 10, 2024

How many times he will say sry . this is too much yaar let him play his game #Munavar #godblessyou pic.twitter.com/FeiidglvtV — Yuvika Chaudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) January 10, 2024

Bigg Boss 17: A season of personal vendetta

This season, we have hardly seen any proper tasks inside the house. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya and the whole matter of Munawar Faruqui's love life has provided the fodder. People have noticed that Ayesha Khan always brings in outside matters on the show.