Bigg Boss 17 may not be able to create the same buzz as season 13th and 16th created however the controversial reality show does manage to stay in news every now and then. One of the most popular connections of this season is of Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui who are fondly referred as Munnara by their fandom. Off late be it host Salman Khan or contestants like Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain has informed Munawar that Mannara somewhere is using him just for the game. Munawar who till now choose to ignore all the talks has finally confronted Mannara and stated that if she crosses any line this time it will hamper their friendship.

Munawar Faruqui warns Mannara Chopra to be careful

Munawar Faruqui has finally addressed all his concerns to Mannara Chopra. The Lock Upp season 1 winner off late was in a Delima due to the constant talks of how Mannara Chopra is friends with him just to better her game. In yesterday's episode when Munawar and Mannara were having a fun banter, the stand-up comedian turn reality show star told Mannara that he has ignored a lot of things in the past related to her. He mentioned that he has done enough to prove his friendship and how it is now Mannara's turn to prove that she indeed is a loyal friend to him. Post that, the Zid actress asked Faruqui what she needs to do to make him believe that her intentions are not wrong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui friendship to come to an end after makers' BIG expose? Netizens left confused

To which Munawar stated that it's not his but Mannara's responsibility to figure out a way through which she can prove that she is loyal towards their friendship. The whole conversation was done in a fun banter, but netizens are happy that finally Munawar took a stand for himself. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra begs Isha Malviya to become the first Captain in the house after she commits this mistake

Munawar Faruqui V/S Ankita Lokhande

Seems the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are now planning to create a rift between two of its strongest contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande. In today's episode you will see how Munawar hears an audio clip where Ankita asks the doctor (who came for her regular checkup) about what's happening in the outside world. Bigg Boss asks Munawar who is also captain of the house if what Ankita did is right as the most important rule of Bigg Boss is that the contestants cannot ask people about the outside world.

Munawar says that Ankita has indeed done a mistake due to which as a Captain he decided that the special hair services which Ankita is getting will be stopped.

It will be interesting to see the effect of Munawar's decision on his and Ankita Lokhande's friendship.