Bigg Boss 17 trophy went to Munawar Faruqui, the young man who has made Dongri trend on social media for very different reasons. Today, lakhs of people greeted Munawar Faruqui as he brought the prize to Dongri. Sitting in a car with a convertible rooftop, Munawar Faruqui showed off his Bigg Boss 17 trophy as he was greeted with cheers and whistles. Yesterday, critics slammed makers saying that they had pre-decided on Munawar Faruqui as the winner of the show. There were many who felt that he did not give his best to Bigg Boss 17 as he did to Lock Upp.

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui being greeted by millions in Dongri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Munawar Faruqui beat Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra to pick up the grand prize. The Bigg Boss 17 journey was a tough one for him. After Ayesha Khan entered the show she said that he had cheated on her when he was still in love with Nazila Sitaishi. It seems the two were in a live-in for a few months. She also said that his son Mikael did not live with him but with his sister.

Kamya Panjabi blasts fixed winner claims of Bigg Boss 17

Kamya Panjabi has shared a pic of the huge reception that Munawar Faruqui received in Dongri and said this is not for a fixed winner. It is obvious that only someone who is loved immensely will get that kind of love.

Suna hai aaj Dongri meh Sailaab aaya tha….. Pyaar ka Sailaab ?

Ab yeh dekh kar bhi koi kaise #fixedwinner bole sakta hai????

God bless you @munawar0018

मुद्दई लाख बुरा चाहे तो क्या होता है वही होता है जो मंज़ूरे ख़ुदा होता है. pic.twitter.com/rhXulR3rEd — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 29, 2024

Kamya Panjabi is one of the OG players of the game. The lady has some great views on the contestants every year. Munawar Faruqui was slammed as a cheater and womanizer by fans of rival contestants. Even Abhishek Kumar has come out as a hero from the show.