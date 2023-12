Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui fans are mighty upset with the unnecessary bashing by Salman Khan over the weekend. The superstar host mocked him and even called his game 'thanda'. Munawar's fans were extremely offended by this remark, and right now they are once again cheering for him after he remains number one on the Ormax list that comes every week. The fans of Munawar are calling him an unshakable king and calling him the ultimate winner after this week too; he continues to lead and ranks number one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan has a strong reaction to Munawar Faruqui's ex Ayesha Khan entering the show; 'The worst you can do...'

In the Ormax list, you can see Munawar Faruqui is continuing to rule, while Ankita Lokhande remains in the number two position. In the list, you can see Vicky Jain ranking third, while Mannara Chopra is in fourth and Aishwarya Sharma is in fifth. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to get in trouble as alleged ex Ayesha Khan enters as wild card; fans say 'She's attention seeker'

The UNSHAKABLE #MunawarFaruqui continues to lead Ormax Rankings Non-Stop for 9 weeks. pic.twitter.com/n7rWL9nXpv — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 16, 2023

Every Week @munawar0018

On The Top @OrmaxMedia

List No one Can beat The King ? #MunawarFaruqui Win The Trophy ? For Our Cult Janta pic.twitter.com/cffN5z23bk — Mr StRanGer??ᴹᴷᴶᵂ (@Awaix1) December 16, 2023

Munawar was deeply affected by Salman Khan's bashing, and his fans are worried if he will change his game after hearing the hurtful news from the superstar. The makers are also bringing Munawar's ex, Ayesha Khan, as a wildcard entry into the show, and the promo shows her revealing some unknown facts about the standup comedian. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui fans slam Salman Khan for unnecessarily bashing him, say ‘We watch BB17 for Munawar'

Fans of Munawar are unhappy with this move, and makers are slamming them to gauge TRP by showing his personal life. And alleged they are trying to malign his image. Even ex-Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan slammed the makers for this move.