Bigg Boss 17 has got its top 7 contestants. Only a few weeks are left for the finale and now the game is getting intense. Samarth Jurel is the latest one to get eliminated from the show. In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, it was announced that Samarth Jurel has been evicted basis audiences' voting. The housemates got upset with Samarth Jurel's elimination as he was considered to be the entertainer of the house. Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain and many more expressed disappointment over Samarth's eviction. Isha Malviya could not her tears and sobbed hard hugging Samarth Jurel. It was Munawar Faruqui though who justified Samarth Jurel's elimination. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets furious as Ankita Lokhande complains of lack of compassion; 'Sach bolna abhi chalu karunga na...' [WATCH]

Samarth Jurel gets eliminated; Munawar Faruqui says audiences made the right decision

Post Samarth Jurel's elimination, Munawar Faruqui had a conversation with Abhishek Kumar. The stand-up comedian stated that audience made the right decision by eliminating Samarth Jurel. Munwar also said that he was standing at the tunnel as he had said that he would leave Samarth to the tunel when he leaves. Abhishek said that the viewers liked when Samarth was entertaining but went against him when he started poking. Netizens are reacting to this conversation and calling Munawar Faruqui a 'sore loser'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia comes out in support of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain amidst family drama; 'They both are just defending their parents'

loser #MunawarFaruqui was sadistically happy on Anurag's eviction, he's now sadistically sooo000 happy on #SamarthJurel. I mean he's even HAPPIER than #AbhishekKumar (who genuinely had a history wt Chintu) AAKTHOO ON MUNAWAR#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — AYUSH AGNIHOTRI (@maharaj_1246) January 15, 2024

Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Arun , Ayesha Khan all chose #MunawarFaruqui as the biggest LOSER in the universe.. n they have my mad respect ???#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/ISmai7wtSE — ??????? ? (@CapXSid) January 15, 2024

Abhifake who himself couldn't justify his friendship with #MunawarFaruqui, vo kya sikhayega Barbie Handa ko about friendship ? Both of these losers only disrespected and took advantage of their friendship with #MunawarFaruqui? #BB17 #BiggBoss17 — SOFIYA KHAN ? (@sofiyakhan0) January 15, 2024

#SamarthJurel deserves to be a finalist He was the most and only entertaining contestant in this season And losers like munawar,Ayesha and Abhishek are still there@BiggBoss @ColorsTV shame on you — Katrina Kaif - Symbol of Beauty (@planetkatrina) January 15, 2024

Thank yu #samarth — Anil Kumar Meena (@AnilKum65346886) January 15, 2024

On the other hand, many are stating that they will miss seeing Mannara Chopra and Samarth Jurel aka Chintu's friendship. They were together named as Mintu.