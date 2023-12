Bigg Boss season 17 is getting more intense with each passing day. The show has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and audiences are in love with the controversies that are gaining all the limelight. The makers of Bigg Boss 17 are adding necessary high-voltage drama in contestants' fights. Well, a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 has been released. In the video, Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain are seen getting into a massive fight. Munawar loses his calm at Vicky for badmouthing about him to Abhishek. He tells Vicky, 'aap mere khilaf Abhishek ko badhkate Kyun Ho.' Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma regrets going with Neil Bhatt on the show?

Vicky refused to clear Munawar's accusations and instead got into a fight with him. A few days back, Munawar and Mannara got into a fight and their friendship ended on a sour note. She was seen pouring her heart out to Vicky and listens to her patiently. Mannara states that how she bend towards Munawar for maintaining their friendship and also asked Vicky the last time Munawar has ever cried for her.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo video

She even tells Vicky that she has now turned into a 'bhikaaran' (beggar). Munawar asks Mannara if she thought it was very classy, to which she says that it was trashy. Mannara tells Munawar that he was free to join the Gurukul and directly hints at Ayesha Khan. Ayesha gets up and gets into a verbal spat with Mannara. Even during Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan reprimanded Munawar for talking bad about Mannar.