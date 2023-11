Bigg Boss 17 upcoming episode: Salman Khan hosted reality TV show commenced about 7 weeks ago. We have Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Tehelka, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Arun Mashettey, Rinku Dhawan, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Sana Raees Khan locked inside the house. Out of them, few share very good bonds with each other such as Munawar, Mannara and Abhishek. However, things are not good between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 8 Times Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande proved they made a mistake of coming on the show together

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to lose his cool on Abhishek Kumar over Mannara Chopra

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra share a very good bond inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. They have been together and shared highs and lows together inside the house so far. Munawar has been a constant support to Mannara every single time. Yet Mannara keeps taunting Munawar over his relationships and relationships ki clarity. And now, in tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar getting into a nasty fight yet again. It so happens that Mannara calls Abhishek Gadha again. He loses his cool and complains about the same to Munawar.

Munawar asks Abhishek to go and fight with Mannara. Abhishek asks Munawar whether he will not say anything on the matter. Munawar says no. Abhishek and Munawar get into a fight as Munawar says that even when he wasn't there, he defended him. Munawar has lost his cool and his pitch gets higher which Abhishek points out. Abhishek also loses his cool and he lashes out in front of Munawar as Mannara keep calling him Gadha. Munawar walks out when Abhishek screams at him. Abhishek grabs his hand and Munawar reprimands him for the same. "Haath mat pakad mera iss tarah," he warns Abhishek. The latter is seen walking off. Elsewhere, Mannara is yelling on top of her lungs that Abhishek is going and doing chugli to Munwar. Abhishek overhears this and comes to talk to Mannara. Things turn chaotic as Mannara continues with her rant while Abhishek asks her to not trigger him.

Watch the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 here:

It all began when Abhishek asked Mannara to take one packet of dahi in their room since she was going to the room. However, Mannara said that she is already not in the right mind. Abhishek, Rinku and Munawar felt that her tone was wrong. Abhishek went to tell Mannara to not talk to him badly and things escalated thereafter. Abhishek said that even Munawar agreed with her bad behaviour which triggered Mannara even more. She went on to call Abhishek an ass and has been continuing on the same. Munawar and Abhishek discussed this in the latest episode and while Munawar maintained that Mannara was wrong there, he said that he only came to explain it to Abhishek since his tone and pitch were at another level.