Munawar's game has been witnessed, but he fans through Lock Upp, and he even became the winner of the show, and his chemistry with Anjali Arora at that time had become the talk of the town. Munawar and Anjali's hashtag was also created by fans, and it was Munjali.

Talking about Mannara Chopra, she is one of the big names in the house as she belongs to the Chopra family and is Priyanka Chopra's cousin, while at the latest she made headlines due to a kiss controversy on the stage.

It will be interesting to see how Munawar and Mannara's chemistry will unfold in the house, while netizens claim that it is all planned by the Bigg Boss, and hence he deliberately called them together in the confession room to talk. In this season, Ankita Lokhande too has taken part, along with her husband, Vicky Jain.