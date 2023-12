Bigg Boss 17 and its man of the moment Munawar Faruqui is dominating trends along with the three women in his life, Nazila, Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra. While Nazila has said that he is a closed chapter in her life, Ayesha Khan and he seem to be bonding after resolving differences. On the other hand, Mannara Chopra fans are wondering what will happen to MunAra in the near future. Netizens have noticed that Ayesha Khan is trying to get close to Munawar Faruqui. After all the drama, she tells him to cry and unburden his heart. Now, she has become very soft with him. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down in front of Ayesha Khan; Lock Upp bestie Anjali Arora is in splits

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui cannot get over Nazila

In the clips, we can see that Munawar Faruqui says that he does not want any hate for Nazila. He says he did like to return to her if she forgives him. It looks like he cannot forget her. Abhishek Kumar has given him a shoulder to cry on. He also tells him not to feel guilty as he did not commit himself to Ayesha Khan. Take a look at some of the reactions from netizens on this... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets termed as gold-digger by Abhishek Kumar as he fights with Vicky Jain; fans dig out her financial history

See yest episode again inside archives room he saying to Ayesha he was the one to break up with nazila n Ayesha is like ya u said it was toxic also he kept saying to Ayesha — ZAINAB KHAN ? (@khanzainab621) December 19, 2023

Matlb what is going on jaise munawar aur ayesha reh rahe couple ki tarah reh rahe hai aur ye munawar bol raha nazila ke saath rebound krunga .....

Saath mai khaana khaa rahe Wtf is going in this show kuch samaj hi nahi aaraha loosing interest in this show now #MunAra — Ashish Sharma?? (@Ashish56949) December 19, 2023

Bhai yeh ladki kitni ded shaani nikli.Muna ko guilt trip par dala.Fir usko bola nazila ko chorr de she deserves better than u.Fir bola usse aur mujhe itni hate mil rhi hai.Fir usse softly forgive kiya fir usse friendly hui.Woh bus nazila ka pata saaf krne aayi thii which she did. — Kira (@Ghost_samurai07) December 19, 2023

So we should all stop hating on nazila or ayesha and move on - votes, retweets and everything for him till he wins but no hate to others... especially the girls. — Amie Lubz (@Amtulubna) December 19, 2023

So we should all stop hating on nazila or ayesha and move on - votes, retweets and everything for him till he wins but no hate to others... especially the girls. — Amie Lubz (@Amtulubna) December 19, 2023

We have to see how Salman Khan tackles this issue on Weekend Ka Vaar. In the promo, we can see that Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan are bonding quite well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 'Womanizer' Munawar Faruqui double dating Ayesha Khan, Nazila Sitaishi? Know the whole drama around this trio