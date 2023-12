Bigg Boss 17 viewers are now enjoying the drama around the personal life of Munawar Faruqui. Model Ayesha Khan has come inside the house and slammed him for dating multiple women at the same time. She said that he was seeing her when he was not completely over Nazila Sitaishi. He apologised inside the house. It seems the two had also planned that they would start a love story when they enter Bigg Boss as contestants. Neutral viewers are enjoying this tale of love, betrayal and two-timing like a soap opera. Munawar Faruqui is also being called out a lot by netizens for his alleged womanizing ways. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande warns Munawar Faruqui to be careful with Mannara Chopra; calls her double faced [Watch]

Fans defend Munawar Faruqui after expose of Nazila Sitaishi

Now, a clip is doing the rounds on social media where a friend of Nazila has exposed her saying that she too was seeing multiple guys when she was with Munawar Faruqui. The name of a certain Amin Ijaz from Pune has also cropped up. Nazila Sitaishi in her live said that she was being trolled by fans of the stand-up comedian. She said that he cheated on her with multiple women when they were in a relationship. Nazila said that she does not want anything to do with him now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s ex girlfriend Nazila Sitashi breaks down on her Insta live; calls former a ‘womanizer’

Now The Expose: #Nazila is not a saint at all, she was dating multiple guys all along when she was with #MunawarFaruqui one of them was #AminIjaz from Pune, she was bored of #MunawarFaraqui. HER FRIEND MAKES SHOCKING REVELATION INFRONT OF #Nazila pic.twitter.com/1O94ylbpGK — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 19, 2023

People are wondering what exactly is happening in this case. It seems Nazila Sitaishi is working in the retail industry. Many believe that he kept quiet to protect her from being trolled on social media. Abhishek Malhan and Aly Goni said it was not right to dig into his personal life for the sake of TRPs. Some have already started calling Nazila Sitaishi names on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui dances with Ayesha Khan in the house; fans say 'Ladki khel gayi aur Nazila Sitaishi phass gayi'

May god save munawar from Nazila and Ayesha pic.twitter.com/kXWthNfeZE — Sk Rahman (@SkRahma48488614) December 19, 2023

Why are men always to blame?

I said this long back and will stand my Munawar. ?@nazilx9 what a shame. Are you a normal girl or **"**? https://t.co/wUk3NNA2uL — Alisha_yasmah? (@Alisha1yesmah) December 19, 2023

All these ppl are inspired by Deepika, Ranveer and Ranbir so all are multidating without any shame or any values in lives..including munnawar — AmishaKY (@amisha_ky) December 19, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 is surely exposing personal relationships of people. This looks similar to what happened with Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13.