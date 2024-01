Bigg Boss 17 is currently at its peak. Everyone is only talking about Salman Khan's show. All the contestants are providing enough content for Bigg Boss 17 to rule the headlines. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's constant fights, Ayesha Khan-Munawar Faruqui's relationship crisis, Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's love triangle make for the highlight of the seventeenth season of Bigg Boss. But who is the most favourite among all? Well, it seems the war is between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mom reacts to viral video of confronting Ankita Lokhande; 'Beti unki maaregi toh Maa se...'

Who is the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss 17?

Ormax media has shared the list of top 5 non-fiction personalities who ruled in December 2023 and two of Bigg Boss 17 contestants are a part of it. The list is ruled by Kapil Sharma. He has been the most famous non-fiction personality for a long time now. Munawar Faruqui has taken the second spot. With Bigg Boss 17, his fandom has grown and how. Munawar Faruqui is the winner of LockUpp and is now entertaining the fans with his stint in Bigg Boss 17. Even though, he has been called out for playing diplomatically, Munawar Faruqui still has a strong support from his fans. The third on this list is Amitabh Bachchan. He is loved by the masses for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The fourth spot is taken by Ankita Lokhande. She is inside Bigg Boss 17 house and is among the most popular contestants. She is also ahead of Salman Khan who is hosting Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey weeps bitterly as wife Malak reveals about her miscarriage? Here is what we know

While talking about Bigg Boss 17 contestants, clearly Munawar Faruqui is in the ruling. Even on social media, he often trends as fans jump in defence for any thing that he does inside the house. But a lot has changed. Munawar Faruqui has been playing his game on the backfoot.

Check out the full list below:

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, family week is going on. Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vicky Jain's mother, Munawar Faruqui's sister, Ayesha Khan's brother, Isha Malviya's father, Abhishek Kumar's father and many more are going to be seen in the house. Mannara Chopra's sister is going to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house.