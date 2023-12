Bigg Boss season 17 is witnessing high-voltage drama between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. The two who were close friends earlier, their friendship has turned sour now after Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wild card contestant. Well, things have not been good for both Mannara and Munawar. The two are seen having constant fights and arguments. A new promo of Bigg Boss 17 has been released, wherein the audience will witness yet another fight between Mannara and Munawar. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande extends support to Mannara Chopra; tells her ‘You are not Munawar Faruqui's priority'

Munawar breaks all his ties with Mannara and is seen telling her that he is not his friend anymore. Munawar removed Mannara from the captaincy task and she confronted him and asked if he wanted to save Ayesha from the nomination. Munawar says that he failed her in their friendship and there’s nothing more to it. Mannara replies to him saying that she has always supported him when he was about to become a captain. She gets hurt as he removes her from the captaincy task and says that he might be scared that if she becomes the captain, she will remove Ayesha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra rules the episode; netizens feel Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and others are using her for their game [Check Reactions]

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggboss17 (@reality_showz)

Munawar tells her that he knows that he has failed her in their bond and he cannot be friends with her in this game. Mannara tells him to give clarity. He tells her that the best clarity that he can give her is that he does not want to be friends with her anymore. Mannara gets shattered and cries her heart out. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen consoling Mannara about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain why he did not apologize after his slap-like gesture; netizens find faults in both