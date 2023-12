Bigg Boss 17 is in the news and Munawar Faruqui is one of the strongest contestants on the show. He is considered as the mastermind of the show. His smart game has impressed everyone. Munawar Faruqui has been close to Mannara Chopra in the house. He has guided her and supported her throughout but she recently ditched him. Karan Johar and Salman Khan called her out for this and asked Munawar not to care for people who don't care for him. Munawar has been detached from her and even his other friends, Ankita, and Vicky. He is now again playing the game smartly and looks like on the right track. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya recalls the time when Abhishek Kumar got physically aggressive with her

During his stay in Bigg Boss 17, he shared about his ex-wife and his son. It was Mannara whom he told first about his son and his marriage. He had told her that he and his wife had been separated and his son now stayed with him. We also saw his son's message for him during Diwali.

Munawar Faruqui talks about his ex-wife

Now, once again he has spoken about his son and his wife. Aishwarya Sharma was seen asking him about his ex-wife and how their relationship ended. Munawar said that he did not want to say anything about her but it just did not work. He then said that his ex-wife got married and even didn't knew. He came to know only when his son came back.

Munawar reveals his ex-wife has no feelings for their son

Aishwarya asked if she is not having any feelings for the son. Munawar said no and Mannara was shocked how can that happen. Aishwarya then said that there are people who are emotion less. Munawar said that we cannot comment on what situation might have forced her to take this decision but his son was never too attached to his mother.

Aishwarya then said that people realise it later in life that they have made a mistake by taking such a decision. This is a big story in TV news.

Munawar is currently in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi. Recently, there has been news about Ayesha Khan accusing Munawar Faruqui of two timing with her and Nazila. However, Munawar has not said anything about this and hence, it would be wrong to judge with just one side of the story.

Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.