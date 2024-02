Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28 and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner. He was one of the strongest players since the start. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of the show while Mannara Chopra is the second runner-up. Ankita Lokhande secured fourth place in the show while Arun Mashettey came fifth. The show was quite entertaining and people have showered love on the contestants. Munawar and Mannara's friendship has been one of the most talked about on the show. They were lovingly called 'Munnara' by fans. Munawar was like a guiding light for Mannara in the show. Also Read - Poonam Pandey death news: Munawar Faruqui slams her PR team for faking death; says 'Cancer nahi bawasir hua hai'

But later, things went ugly between them. They had many fights and said many ugly things about each other. By the end, they even said that they would not talk to each other. Munawar had even said in one of the episodes that he was not comfortable when Mannara tried to kiss him during Diwali. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande steps out for dinner with Vicky Jain for the first time after the show; fans mock the actress

Munawar Faruqui roasts Mannara Chopra

Mannara was very upset with this comment when she was told about it post the show. After the show ended, Mannara kept calling her the winner in female category. She also wrote that on her Instagram bio. She was trolled for it and now, even Munawar has made fun of it.

Munawar went live on Instagram today and mocked Mannara for saying she is the winner in female category. Munawar said that Aurra is the winner in NRI category and Navid Sole is the runner up. He also said that Ankita is the winner in wife category and Vicky Jain is the winner in husband category.

The latest reports state that Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra have been approached for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Abhishek Kumar has also been reportedly approached for the show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.