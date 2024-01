Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has an ocean full of fans and recently everyone witnessed his rally at Dongri after he was back with the trophy. Munawar’s fans are going bonkers to see him and cannot keep their calm. In his latest appearance, Munawar was mobbed by the crowd and he even fell. The reality show King Munawar was badly pushed by the hand to have one glimpse and he lifted up his security guards we were in resent with him for his safety. Munawar looked upset and angry with them and he made an irritating face. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui's visit to Dongri lands drone operator in legal trouble; FIR filed

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui an angry look at his security as he falls down after being mobbed

Well, fan frenzy is not always pleasant and Munawar has definitely witnessed this. Munawar Faruqui's win came out as a little bit of a surprise as Ankita Lokhande was a strong contender. Munawar Faruqui got a womaniser and cheater tag after his stint in Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha Khan appeared on the show to expose him and later she was only labelled as a desperate woman who came only on the show to hog the limelight on his name. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra claims Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar forgot her post finale; 'Unko yaad bhi nahi tha ki...'

Munawar Faruqui admitted to cheating on Ayesha Khan and even double-dating her and Nazila Sataishi. But these confessions of the star comedian helped him gain more sympathy and there were many stars who came out in support of him and had slammed makers for affecting the mental health

