Bigg Boss 17 is here to entertain all. The show has been successfully running for the last 16 seasons and going by the drama unfolding in the latest season, fans are calling Bigg Boss 17 a hit already. Within a week, Bigg Boss fans have chosen their favourite teams and social media war between fans have already begun. Today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 was a high-voltage one as a big fight took place between Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. In between all of this, fans got to see the soft side of Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra BLASTS at Ankita Lokhande over kitchen duties; calls her 'cheap, arrogant, cunning' [WATCH]

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are a 'vibe'

Munawar Faruqui has declared that he will always support and protect Mannara Chopra. They share a friendship that is being noticed by all and is being discussed in entertainment news. A few housemates even tease Munawar with Mannara. In today's episode, when Mannara Chopra was chopping vegetables, Munawar took notice of it and asked Jigna Vora to help her. He was concerned that she may get hurt. However, post the fight with Ankita Lokhande, Mannara lashed out at Munawar too. He tried to sort it out but she wasn't in the mood. After Mannara calmed down, she spoke to Munawar and hugged him. Fans who are already shipping for MunAra are going crazy over this hug and calling them a 'vibe'. A fan also stated that their bond is an emotion. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: This contestant to become the first celeb to be evicted from the show?

Check out fans' tweets about Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui below:

he concerned about manara that she might cut her hand while chopping.#BiggBoss17 #MunAra pic.twitter.com/pzl6opDjOf Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande gets shout-out from Ekta Kapoor as 'Most Professional Actor' after Sandiip Sikcand's viral post

Trending Now

— #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 25, 2023

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

Talking about Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande's fight, it started with latter calling the former 'bacchi'. It did not go down well with Mannara and she just started ranting against Ankita Lokhande. Mannara called Ankita cheap, dominating, arrogant and what not. Though Ankita tried to sort things out with her but instead Mannara called her cunning. Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, Khanzaadi and others tried to make Mannara understand that Ankita Lokhande did not mean it any other way but she was in no mood to listen. Their fight was the highlight of today's episode. Further, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar also got into an argument over wasting food. Let's wait and watch what happens next in Salman Khan's show.