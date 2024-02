Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was seen partying last night with his Bigg Boss friends, but what grabbed eyeballs was the standup comedian being spotted with a mystery girl. The Bigg Boss 17 winner who was labelled as a woman cheater and womanised after Ayesha Khan's entry into the house seems like has found a new girl all over again. In the video, you can see Munawar and this new girl being too close and bonding quite well, and later they both were spotted sitting in the same car. As the video has been going viral on the internet, the netizens slam the standup comedian for living up to his womaniser tag. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reacts to Mannara Chopra defeating her; netizens say, 'Bechari ko takleef...'

Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 reunion party: Abhishek Kumar avoids lift; Mannara Chopra slays in red, Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary walk-in holding hands

Watch the viral video of Munawar Faruqui partying with a new mystery girl after his big win in Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar's fans come to his rescue and claim that she is Orry's girlfriend and was just mingling around with everyone and there is no need to shame the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Munawar Faruqui was heartbroken and shattered after Ayesha Khan's entry who exposed him cheating on her and double dating with Nazila Sitaishi. As Munawar's personal life was coming underexposure, the industry people came out in strong support of the stand-up comedian and lashed out at the makers for stooping so low for the TRPs and playing with the mental health of the contestant. Also Read - Mannara Chopra wants to marry someone from THIS profession; netizens ask 'Ab Munawar Faruqui ka kya hoga'

At the same party, Munawar was seen bonding with Mannara Chopra as well, and seems like all is well between them. All said and done, Munawar Faruqui once again proved that he has real fan followers and his fans will love him no matter what.

