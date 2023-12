Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention. Munawar Faruqui has been the talk of the town since a long time. Yesterday, Salman Khan bashed him for having a boring game. A few days ago, Ayesha Khan made serious allegations against Munawar. She did not take his name but said that there is a contestant in Bigg Boss 17 who was two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She also said that he is not what he is portraying in the show. Recently, it was being reported that Ayesha Khan will be entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant and that is happening now. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ravi Dubey quashes Isha Malviya's claims of Abhishek Kumar being thrown out of Udaariyaan

Munawar Faruqui's alleged ex-GF enters Bigg Boss 17

Yes, a promo has released where we see Munawar Faruqui's alleged ex-girlfriend, Ayesha entering the show as a wild card contestant. In the promo, she said that everyone knows her as Ayesha Khan and she has a history with Munawar Faruqui. She said that Munawar is not at all what he portrays in the house.

She also said that Munawar said on the show that he is committed and before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, he told he he loves her. She is confused about what Munawar is trying to do. She said that she wants an apology from him and that is one of the reasons why she is doing Bigg Boss 17. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the promo here:

However, Munawar Faruqui's fan following is too big. His fans have come out in his support and have trolled Ayesha Khan. They have called her attention seeker and said that she did all this to enter Bigg Boss 17.

One of the users wrote, "Just saw her IG and comments . She defines online attention seeker who does anything just for some popularity She is Arshi 2.0 Mujhe shaadi material ladki bola apology chahiye We want apology cause she is anything but shadi material"

Just saw her IG and comments ? She defines online attention seeker who does anything just for some popularity She is Arshi 2.0 Mujhe shaadi material ladki bola apology chahiye We want apology cause she is anything but shadi material #MunawarFaruqui#MunawarFaruqui? — Anonymous (@anym_opinion) December 15, 2023

Another user wrote, "u just need fame on his name. be clear he is not married to someone or then cheat on u."

u just need fame on his name.

be clear he is not married to someone or then cheat on u. — AMAN (@Aman_k55) December 15, 2023

Ye ladki kya expose karegi Munawar ko , eshko voh hee expose karega , agar asah kuch bhi tha toh ye pahle kyu nahi aaye jab ye show apne mid me aa chuka ha jab Munawar ki yaad aaee eshko . Ye bus use kar rahe ha Munawar ki personality ko .. — Anshuman Raj (@anshumanraj443) December 15, 2023

You’ll know me as #ayeshakhan ?!

Bro, who’s she?????

Can someone tell me pls??? — Nadiya Khan (@nadiiyakhann) December 15, 2023

AAP ko bhi naam chahiye munawar se connection krke to Bahen sharam karo kyu ki aap naam kamane walo mese nahi ho...?? — SERENITY✨? (@SERENIT82226432) December 15, 2023

Juthi ek number ki — Mohammad ghadiyali (@Mohammadgh97905) December 16, 2023

Ye ladki sirf use kar rahi ha aur jab ladkiya asa karti ha na toh bohot ganda dikhaee deta ha aur ye dikhegi and I am damn sure . Aur jo apology ki baat kar Rahi ha voh toh ushko khud dane padegi . — Anshuman Raj (@anshumanraj443) December 15, 2023

Interview dekha usme bola tha : he texted me when he had 100k followers ? and then he proposed me. Behen ab tak soo rhi thi kya ??? — Desi_hiphop_37 ( ᴷᴼᵀˢ ) (@Desi_hiphop_37) December 15, 2023

@BiggBoss Clearly she is lying.aftr lockupp everyone knows munna& girlfriend nazila they appeared togather in events&parties.then is she is from other planet who don't knows anything&started dating someone blindly whose life is already public.she is part of industry not baby girl — Aimma (@AimmaAimma01) December 15, 2023

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are currently in the house.