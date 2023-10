Bigg Boss season 17 is a few days away from its grand premiere and fans are quite excited for the same. The new season of Bigg Boss is loaded with a lot of new elements, surprises and much more for the audience. Since the promo of Bigg Boss 17 has been released, it has become the talk of the town and fans are going gaga over the same. Fans cannot stop speculating about various celebrities names who might be part of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aly Goni's favourite person to enter Salman Khan's show; fans convinced it's Karan Wahi

As per a new tweet of Bigg Boss Tak, Munawar Faruqui has confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. The popular stand-up comedian who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp will be participating in Bigg Boss 17. Munawar won millions of hearts with his genuine personality and came out as a winner of Lock Upp season 1. On Wednesday, Bigg Boss Tak tweeted "BREAKING!! Comedian and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17. As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal was finalized at the last moment." Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17, these Top 5 biggest betrayals in Bigg Boss shocked viewers

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 tweet -

BREAKING!! Comedian and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17. As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal finalized at the last moment. pic.twitter.com/J4cmYEQrV9 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 11, 2023

Within no time, the tweet went viral and several fans expressed their happiness about Munawar's participation in Salman Khan's show. One user wrote, "It'll be interesting to see Munawar Faruqui's dynamic humour in the Bigg Boss house! Let's hope for some entertaining moments in the upcoming season." While, another tweeted saying, "Aapke liye dher saari duaayen, Aapke sath wo na ho jo last year mere sath huwa." Also Read - Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, a look at contestants who got 'bullied' by Salman Khan and others on the show

Trending Now

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, the show will begin on October 15, Sunday and Salman Khan will be hosting the show. As per various rumors Kriti Mehra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Shafaq Naaz, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik, Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider, Harsh Beniwal, Jay Soni, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt and more popular celebrities will be part of the show.