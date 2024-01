Bigg Boss 17 began in October 2023 with Salman Khan introducing all the contestants. Some of the biggest names from across industries entered the controversial house. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Mahashetty, Isha Malviya and many more became a part of the show. After a few dull weeks, Bigg Boss 17 has now picked up pace. All the events unfolding inside Bigg Boss 17 house are grabbing attention. Now the list of top 5 popular contestants of the week has been shared by Ormax Media. Check out who all are in top five. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After threatening of divorce, Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'Faltu' over Munawar Faruqui; leaves husband shock and agitated [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 17: Here's the list of top 5 most popular contestants

Stand-up comedian and winner of Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui, is leading the chart. He is the most popular contestant despite playing on the backfoot. Time and again Munawar Faruqui has been called out for playing a safe and diplomatic game. In fact, even host Salman Khan has slammed him for not taking a stand when it is needed. The second spot has been taken over by Vicky Jain. He was on the third spot last week with Ankita Lokhande being on second. But this week, Vicky Jain has managed to beat his wife. The third spot has been taken over by Mannara Chopra. She has also climbed one spot from last week. Ankita Lokhande has slipped down to the four spot on the most popular contestant of the week list. The last spot has been taken over by Abhishek Kumar. He has replaced Neil Bhatt. Abhishek Kumar had a turbulent-filled week as he slapped Samarth Jurel after being incessantly poked. He was eliminated from the house but was brought back by Salman Khan and a few housemates. Now that Abhishek Kumar is back in the house, it remains to be seen if there is a change in his behaviour or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Andy Kumar disagrees with Abhishek Kumar's re-entry in the show; 'Kaise kisi ko victim...'

Check out the top five Bigg Boss 17 contestants of the week list below:

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar, we shall see Tabu being the guest on the show. She will enter the house baring gifts. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will get into a fight as the actress will call him 'faltu' for getting into matters of others. Family Week of Bigg Boss 17 is going to begin and loved ones of the contestants will soon enter the house.