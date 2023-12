Munawar Faruqui's game in Bigg Boss 17 is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The stand-up comedian started of as strong contender and was even called as the mastermind of the house. However, over the weeks, netizens observed that his game became weaker. It could be because he tried to play safe. Then a twist came in when his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the show. She dropped a bomb stating that Munawar Faruqui was two timing her with Nazila. In fact, she even mentioned that there were other women in his life. As soon as she entered, she called for a war against Munawar Faruqui. However, now they are seen bonding inspired the Bigg Bos 17 house. In fact, they were also discussing marriage. Andy Kumar who has been a part of Bigg Boss before has reacted to Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan drama. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui removes Mannara Chopra from captaincy task; latter asks if it's to save Ayesha Khan from nomination?

In a latest episode, we saw Munawar Faruqui asking Ayesha Khan whether her family would accept him if they are able to fix their differences. Ayesha Khan then asked him whether he was serious about it and he said that he would like to. On this, Andy Kumar tweeted, "Now MunawarFaruqui wants to marry AyeshaKha ?What an absolute joke!

Please Ayesha ko show mein rehne do, masterstroke move to ruin Muna's game."

Now #MunawarFaruqui wants to marry #AyeshaKhan? ?

What an absolute joke!

Please Ayesha ko show mein rehne do, masterstroke move to ruin Muna's game. ?#BiggBoss17 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) December 27, 2023

Earlier, Andy Kumar, who is an ardent Bigg Boss follower had called Munawar Faruqui as serial offender as he did wrong to Ayesha Khan, Nazila Sitaishi and even ruined his friendship with Mannara Chopra.

Here's a video of Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan from Bigg Boss 17 house.

Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's relationship status has indeed left fans confused. Inside the big house, Munawar Faruqui is now at war with his once best friend Mannara Chopra. Ayesha and Mannara are not on good terms and that has led to a fight between friends.