Bigg Boss 17 fans are watching how makers are using the personal life of Munawar Faruqui for TRPs. Last night, Ayesha Khan made some explosive revelations. She said that Munawar Faruqui started his relationship with Nazila Sitaishi while he was still not divorced from his first wife. She said that even when he was in a relationship with her, he was sending marriage proposals to some other woman in Punjab. In a new video, we can see Ayesha Khan weeping bitterly in the arms of Ankita Lokhande. She makes some even further shocking revelations about him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande questions Vicky Jain if he needs break from her; netizens say 'They are behaving like a teenager couple'

Bigg Boss 17: Did Munawar Faruqui just use Ayesha Khan for physical relationship?

Bigg Boss 17 fans will see Ayesha Khan telling Ankita Lokhande that Munawar Faruqui told Nazila Sitaishi that he was only with Ayesha for a physical relationship. He said there was no other reason why a man would be with a woman like her. She breaks down, and Ankita Lokhande hugs her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mitali Handa reveals how cousin Priyanka Chopra is supporting Mannara Chopra in the show

Ayesha revealed Munawar told Nazila that he was with Ayesha only for a physical relationship. He told Nazila that he was with me only for s*x. He told her about me, 'Why else would someone be with a woman like her.' These were the words he used for me,"pic.twitter.com/WUc453BjL1 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 11, 2024

Bigg Boss 17: Celebs and public divided over expose of Munawar Faruqui's life

Bigg Boss 17 fans have had mixed reactions on how Munawar Faruqui's personal life is coming out on the show. The stand-up comedian is father to a young boy who now lives with his sister, Amreen. It seems Munawar told Ayesha that Nazila did not wish to live with his young son. He has also accused her of cheating and blackmailing. Take a look at some of the reactions....

We have to see how he explains himself once he is out of the show. Rajiv Adatia, Kishwer Merchant, Yuvika Chaudhary have called out the makers for this use of his personal life for the show.