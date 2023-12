Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui's life has turned upside down. His plans and game have all shattered as Ayesha Khan has made an entry into the house as a wild card contestant. She had accused Munawar of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha has entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and we see her confronting Munawar Faruqui. She asks him about Nazila and why he double dated them. Her entry has left Munawar shattered and he tried to explain his side. In the promo of the show, we also saw Munawar crying and breaking down after Ayesha's allegations. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens say their respect for Ayesha Singh has grown after watching Aishwarya Sharma’s nasty fight with Ankita Lokhande

Celebrities like Aly Goni and Abhishek Malhan slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 17 for bringing in Ayesha to tarnish Munawar's image. Fans also trolled the makers for doing so. Now, seeing Munawar cry, his best friend has posted a video. The Khabri posted the video on X.

Munawar Faruqui's best friend cries

In the video, we see Munawar's best friend crying and saying that how he had been waiting to meet his family when he was in jail. He said he was waiting to see Munawar and now he cries as the makers are spoiling Munawar's game. He asks why are they behind spoiling his game.

He said he was seeing the 24 hours live to know how Munawar is right now. He also added that the makers can bring many such people to spoil his game but Munawar will never break.

Take a look at the video:

Recently, Ayesha Khan's BF had also shared a video where he revealed that Ayesha just wanted fame and hence she is doing that to Munawar. He also shared screenshots of chats with her where Ayesha clearly said that she just wants to enter Bigg Boss and things will be sorted for her.

Talking about the other contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house.