Munawar Faruqui has entered Bigg Boss 17. He has managed to become a popular and much-loved name following his win in Lockupp season 1. The popular comedian and rapper had been rumoured to be part of many more reality shows since then, but things never materialised. Now that Munawar Faruqui is all set to participate in India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, we present to you 5 reasons why we look forward to watching Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17!

Relatability

Munawar has been vocal about his life and struggles, and his experiences have made him the humble person that he is. This will surely connect with the viewers and many will be able to relate with his genuine and honest personality.

Entertaining

Munawar is both a comedian and a rapper, with solid fan followings for both fields of his work. In the midst of the intense situations the show brings, Munawar will be that much needed dose of entertainment, which both fellow housemates and viewers will enjoy!

Smart Approach to the Game

While Munawar was known for his humility and humour on Lockupp, he was also known for his smart approach to playing the game. In fact, he was considered the ‘mastermind’ by many other contestants and guests. Bigg Boss is known for bringing twists and turns, and seeing how Munawar tackles it all, will be worth the watch!

Valuing Relations

Whether it’s during Lock Upp, or life after Lock Upp, Munawar has always been seen supporting those near and dear to him. In a game where forming relations is of utmost importance, Munawar might be the friend everyone will want to have!

Fan-following

During Lockupp, Munawar earned immense support from the public which led him to win the show. Since then, his fan base has been growing and growing! Entering the house with a huge fan base gives him an edge already, making him a tough competitor in the journey to the trophy!

These are just 5 reasons to watch Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17, we are quite sure that as you watch him on the show, more and more reasons will be added to the list!