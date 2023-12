The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have finally succeeded to create the actual buzz about their controversial reality show which viewers were missing. In the name of standup comedian turn reality show star, Munawar Faruqui, the reality show has managed to become talk of the town from past few days. Recently social media influencer Ayesha Khan entered the show where it was revealed that Munawar has already broken with Nazila months back and how he was two timing Ayesha as well as Nazila. Now Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitashi last night did an Instagram live where she broke down and called Munawar a big womanizer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Nazila's tale of love and betrayal inspired by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone episode of KWK 8

Nazila Sitashi reveals Munawar Faruqui cheating on her with Ayesha Khan

Nazila Sitashi in her Instagram live revealed that all this while when Munawar Faruqui was claiming that how he is still dating her in the Bigg Boss house she choose to kept mum as she didn't want her personal life to be a piece of gossip on social media. However, after Ayesha's entry Nazila lost all her cool. In the recent Instagram live, Nazila said in her 2-year-old relationship Munawar made her believe that she is the only girl in his life however that was far from being true. The 20-year-old further stated that if it was only Ayesha Khan who Munawar cheated with she would still have forgiven him but it's not just Ayesha but number of women with whom Munawar was having flings while he was dating Nazila. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi reveals who according to her is the winner material, one who shouldn't win and more

Nazila Sitashi breaks all her ties with BF Munawar Faruqui

Nazila concluded making it loud and clear that how she doesn't want to keep any association with the Bigg Boss 17 contestant. She doesn't have any space in her heart for forgiveness. Nazila mentioned that she didn't want to do this Instagram live but because people were abusing her online especially Munawar fans she thought it's high time to clear her stand. Nazila said while she wishes Munawar wins Bigg Boss 17, for her Munawar's chapter is now over forever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui apologises to Ayesha Khan and admits he was wrong; latter breaks down ‘I can never forgive you’

Ayesha Khan who recently entered as a wild contestant in Bigg Boss 17 claimed that Munawar has a pattern to attract women towards him. He will first reach you in the name of any project, will eventually invite to his stand-up acts and then latter confess of his feelings. Munawar followed the same pattern with Ayesha who claimed that not even once the Lock Upp season 1 winner stated that he was in touch with ex-girlfriend Nazila while he was dating her (Ayesha).