Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui's personal life has become a big controversy on the show. Munawar is one of the strongest contestants on the show and at the start he played an amazing game. However, ever since Ayesha Khan entered the show to expose him, his game has gone down. Ayesha accused him of two-timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi and even accused him of having other women involved. Munawar even cried and apologised to Ayesha. Post that things looked good between them and Salman Khan bashed Ayesha for the change of behaviour. He questioned Ayesha for getting close to Munawar when she wanted to expose him. Munawar and Ayesha have been maintaining distance since then.

But recently, after Munawar nominated Ayesha, she came out with many more personal things. She revealed that Munawar had another girl in his life before he came to Bigg Boss. She also said that he used her for physical desires and said some ugly things. Munawar was upset and requested Bigg Boss to speak to him.

Azma Fallah supports friend Munawar

Post that incident, many celebrities and Munawar's friends have been supporting him. Munawar's Lock Upp co-contestant and friend, Azma Fallah has come out in his support. Azma took to Instagram and shared a video. She said Munawar is highly blackmailed in the house. She called Ayesha 'neech aurat'.

She said that Ayesha could have never got an opportunity to do a show like Bigg Boss and hence she used Munawar. She said that Ayesha is speaking of a hook up that she did with Munawar years ago and she is speaking about it. Azma said that she being a girl is saying this because Ayesha is using Munawar.

Azma says Munawar is not a womaniser

Azma said that Ayesha is speaking about who used her and why she was used but after some time she will even speak about in which style she was used. Azma added that every celebrity must have had a hook up once and girls need to understand this.

She said that Munawar is not a womaniser as she has been with him. She also added that such girls use famous men.

Take a look at Azma's video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azma Fallah (Asma) (@azma.fallah)

Talking about the contestants right now, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are currently in the house.