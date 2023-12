Bigg Boss 17 off late has been in news for lot of reasons. Be it the questions on future of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage, Aishwarya Sharma's toxic behaviour or Abhishek Kumar's aggressive nature, the controversial reality show has captivated audience. However, it is contestant Munawar Faruqui whose life has attracted more eyeballs in the recent episodes. After few days of staying in the Bigg Boss house, Munawar finally revealed that he is dating Nazila. But it seems Munawar Faruqui's closeness with Mannara Chopra has irked his girlfriend Nazila who recently deactivated her Instagram account after sharing a cryptic post.

Munawar Faruqui's Girlfriend Nazila shares a cryptic post.

Nazila recently posted an Instagram story which hints that she is highly upset with Munawar Faruqui. The below post mentions how nobody in today's world is morally correct and how if you meet people who you idolize in real life you will be surprised by their true personality. After posting the below Instagram story, Nazila has temporarily taken a break from Instagram. Check out the post below: Also Read - Salman Khan is the richest in his family with Rs 2000 crore net worth, check how much money the Khandaan owns

Nazila miffed with Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's closeness

Makers of Bigg Boss 17, have time and again tried portraying Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra as more than friends. While both Mannara and Munawar have maintained they just have friendly feeling towards each other, social media feels that there's something more happening between them. In fact, the way Munawar cares for Mannara in spite of being told by Salman Khan and contestants that how the Zid actress is just using him for game, is something which has created a lot of unwanted attention. Rumours are rife that Nazila is not happy with his boyfriend's closeness with fellow contestant Mannara and hence she posted the above Instagram story. To add fuel to the fire, social media influencer Ayesha Khan recently claimed that Munawar and Nazila have parted ways few months back.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, this week Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi and Neil Bhatt are been nominated. While Abhishek and Vicky are safe by getting higher votes, Khanzaadi and Neil Bhatt are in bottom two. Many think that makers may remove Neil Bhatt as he is anyways not contributing to the show and how after his exit Aishwarya Sharma's game may improve. On the other hand, Khanzaadi seems disinserted in the game and has often expressed her desire to leave the show.