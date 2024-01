Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was once considered the strongest player of the controversial reality show, but now he is emotionally torn because all his personal details regarding his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi and his ex-fling Ayesha Khan have been made public. Recently, Munawar Faruqui's family criticized housemates like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and others for interfering in the Lock Upp 1 winner's personal matters. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was in a relationship with Ayesha Khan only for physical pleasures? Model breaks down in front of Ankita Lokhande [Watch Video]

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's sister feels fellow housemates target her brother

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Munawar Faruqui's cousin's sister Shabana Shaikh and her husband Altaf Shaikh got emotional while talking about how he (Munawar) has been unnecessarily targeted by the housemates. Shedding light on the Bigg Boss 17 episode where the entire housemates forced themselves in while Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan were having a private conversation, Shabana referred to the housemates and stated that they have no right to interfere in someone else's matter. Shabana said that it's Munawar and Ayesha's issues, and only the duo has the right to discuss it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Nazila Sitaishi reacts as Munawar Faruqui accuses her of cheating and not accepting his son; says 'It's a shame'

When asked about Ankita Lokhande's new disliking for Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan's revelations, Shabana said that although Ankita thinks whatever Ayesha is saying is right, she too cried when Munawar said his side of the story.

Munawar Faruqui's cousin's sister spoke highly about Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar. She mentioned how Mannara and Abhishek didn't want to interfere in Munawar and Ayesha's matter. She thanked Mannara and Abhishek for being with Munawar during this tough time.

During Ayesha's conversation with Ankita Lokhande, most of her words were muted when she was revealing Munawar's secret. However, from the conversation, it was understood that Munawar had revealed a very private incident of Ayesha's life to his ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi. Munawar accepted that he cheated on Ayesha but clearly refuted that he leaked Ayesha's private affairs to Nazila. In his defense, Munawar stated that the reason he broke up with Nazila was because she wanted Munawar to send his five-year-old son from a previous marriage to a boarding school. Munawar also stated that Nazila had spoken very ill about his relationship with his sisters.