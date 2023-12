Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui is the talk of the town. Ayesha Khan who entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant made many serious allegations against Munawar before she went in. She said that Munawar was two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She entered the house and confronted Munawar for proposing her while still being with Nazila. Munawar apologised to her and even cried for being at fault. He confessed that he was confused and made a mistake. Munawar even had an emotional breakup thinking that he had cheated Ayesha and Nazila as well. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya becomes the new captain; Abhishek Kumar and Aishwarya Sharma feel insecure about the former's win

The entry of Ayesha Khan was not liked by many of Munawar's fans. They felt that the makers are trying to defame him. Celebrities like Aly Goni, Abhishek Malhan, Rajiv Adatia and others criticised the makers for bringing Ayesha to the show.

Munawar Faruqui's sister reacts to Ayesha Khan's allegations

Now, Munawar Faruqui's sister, Shabana Shaikh has reacted to Ayesha Khan's allegations against him. She spoke to Pinkvilla and said that it was definitely shocking for them and they didn't have any idea about the same. She added that it was shocking for the family and all of Munawar's fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan-Munawar Faruqui had pre-planned her wildcard entry? Eliminated contestant Soniya Bansal comments

She said that she doesn't want to speak about it and they will get a better picture after a few days. She shared that she will be in a better position to speak after the weekend ka vaar.

Shabana reacts to Munawar's breakdown

She also spoke about Munawar's breakdown. She said, "Takleef hui bahot. But he is a strong individual, he will surely pull himself up and get back to normalcy." She further said that Munawar is sensitive and emotional so he cries. Shabana hopes God will plan things out in a better way for Munawar.

Currently, we see Munawar and Ayesha have sorted things and are seen talking to each other well. Talking about the other contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house.