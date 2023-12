Bigg Boss 17's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. We saw the husband and wife duo, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fighting with each other yet again. It all happened because of the shuffling in the rooms. Well, Aishwarya Sharma, Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and others had been living in the living room. Finally, the dum wala makaan was alotted to the housemates today. But it turned on Vicky.

Vicky Jain's turmoil in Bigg Boss 17

A couple of days ago in Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain got a chance to save Anurag Dobhal from the season nominations and to nominate someone else in his place. Since, Neil Bhatt was his current target and because Neil fought with his wife Ankita Lokhande, Vicky picked his name for nominations. For about a week, Vicky had been regretting his decision and feeling guilty of the same. However, he did not tell this to anyone. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Bigg Boss giving a chance to nominate Ankita Lokhande for the whole season to get an entry into the Dil House. However, he refused. But Vicky put in a counter-proposal which was of reversal of his decision to nominate Neil. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Vicky Jain or Munawar Faruqui, but Abhishek Kumar is the real mastermind of this season

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into a fight over the therapy room session

Bigg Boss played a googly and revealed everything that happened in the therapy room. Ankita wanted to understand what really happened and she started questioning Vicky while he was talking to Anurag Dobhal. Since Anurag was taken aback by Vicky's move, he asked for clarification. Vicky tried to explain that he was feeling burdened and wanted to get it off his chest and hence, he just asked for another way out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals details of Sushant Singh Rajput's diary; 'He had written down...'

Ankita Lokhande gets flak from netizens for not understanding Vicky

The tables have turned, at first, it was Vicky who did not understand Ankita and now, it is Ankita who cannot understand Vicky. Netizens are calling out Ankita for not even giving some breathing space to Vicky Jain on the show. They are not happy with the way she is breathing down his neck. Have a look at their reactions here:

#BiggBoss literally Targetted that person who tried to play or bolte "Hum aapko nhi bol rhe mt khelo but bol ke khelo" Ye kya chutiyapa h apni strategies bta ke kon khelta h bhai I feel so bad for #VickyJain Makers are so sadist this time! #VickyBhaiya #BB17 https://t.co/UjqjgBcWqb — Zainab Hassan (@ZainabH86537745) December 6, 2023

honestly, I disagree with #AnkitaLokhande? today completely,.#VickyJain was down and it was so visible still she was interrogating him again and again he doesnt want his weak points to be spoken out by ankita did that twice in front of anuragdidn't expect from her#BiggBoss17 — ? (@InsaaanHoon) December 6, 2023

The strongest contestant at this point has to be #VickyJain

Depsite being demotivated several times, always being shown negatively he hasn't given up. Never did he ever go below the belt towards any contestant in the #BiggBoss17 house. A true player... credit where it's due ? — Safurap (@Safurap10) December 6, 2023

you did wrong with #vickyjain.. he is absolutely torn and mentally exhausted by your constant poking. its neither the game nor contestants who are bothering him its you who left no stone unturned to break him mentaally emotionally. — Summara Qasim (@summara_qasim) December 6, 2023

So true. He's such a sweet guy. Yesteday when Munawar was mocking him so badly, still he took it in a joke despite he was so sad from inside due to this continuous targeting . . Feeling very bad for Vicky.#VickyJain #MananraChopra #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss #AnkitaLokhande — Shreya✨ (@shreyasharmaa13) December 6, 2023

at one stage I hated Vicky th most. n today, I sympathise with #VickyJain the most. N entire credit goes to BB maha annoying voice who keeps spewing shit against him at every step for no fault of his. His face legit says ‘bhai ab main haar chuka hoon maaf karo’#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 6, 2023

It's a humble request to #VickyJain 's and #AnkitaLokhande 's families that please interfere and get them out of the house, they are much more bigger personalities than corrupt season of #BiggBoss , can't see Vicky like that. He's become enough known now. — Kiya ? (@curtainscurtail) December 6, 2023

Yaar #AnkitaLokhande? aap kyun chahti hain ki #VickyJain aapko sab bataye jo woh therapy room mein bigboss se baat kr ke aaya? Aapko janna bhi hai toh aap personally puchiye naa. Rider ke waise bhi dimaag kam hai aur faltu nautanki karega isliye Vicky ko nhi batana. #JioCinema — Anshulika Bansal (@BansalAnshulika) December 6, 2023

Really feeling sorry for @jainvick , his own wife is unable to understand him !! He is talking very calculatively because @BiggBoss is picking up words here, where as #AnkitaLokhande making it worse. What's your thoughts ?#BiggBoss17 #VickyJain — THE OBSERVER (@theobserver46) December 6, 2023

#VickyJain is already suffering a lot due to constant targetting of #BiggBoss He is being mentally tortured. #AnkitaLokhande needs to understand atleast give him some space and start this questioning session once he is fine

.

.#BB17 #BIGGBOSS17 — Abhishek Pukale (@AbhishekPukale7) December 6, 2023

Biggboss told Ankita everything Vicky said in the terapy room.

Why Biggboss didn’t say Vicky what Ankita said in the therapy room?

Ankita asked BB to stay in separate room than Vicky.#VickyJain #VickyIsTheBoss #Vickybhaiya #Vicki #AnkitaLokhande #Ankita — ????? ?????? ⚰️ (@timepass1671886) December 6, 2023

Munawar Faruqui's one-liner for Vicky Jain leaves netizens in splits

Munawar Faruqui is known to be a one-liner king. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain's conversation with Bigg Boss was revealed to everyone and the housemates, that are, Sana Raees Khan, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and Vicky Jain moved into the Dum house. The rest of the housemates were watching the show and drama unfold. Munawar joined them and took a jibe at Vicky. He talked about Anurag being a rider and in the same reference, he called Vicky a bus driver because of the games he plays and throws everyone under the bus. his one-liner is being appreciated. Check out the reactions here:

#MunnawarFaruqui teasing Anurag and Vicky Bhaiya after Vicky requested to nominate Anurag for wntire season instead of Neil.

Munawar said and teased ek bike rider(anurag ek bus rider(vicky) after they went inside their dum room pic.twitter.com/qZb88aqpwm — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 6, 2023

Ek bike rider Ek bus rider ?? Vicky ?? bubu bhaiya #MunawarFaruqui? #MunawarKiJanta — DC GROUP ? (@MUNAWAR109) December 6, 2023

Munawar to Vicky and rider : ek bike rider or ek bus rider ?

LMAO ?#MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17 i — ??????? ♡ (@MansiRankh88239) December 6, 2023

Ek bike rider ek bus ? ka driver ??? he is a true comedian i dont know how many times i have watched this@munawar0018 #MunawarFaruqui #BiggBoss17 #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarrior pic.twitter.com/eVQf39EXAP — Aniha Chaudhary (@anihanuchaudhry) December 6, 2023

On the other hand, Mannara Chopra tried to influence Anurag Dobhal who stood his ground saying that he cannot forget the kind of help Vicky gave him just on the basis of today.