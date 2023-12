Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows. Every year, we eagerly wait for the new season. It has a massive fan following and people love the format of the show. People get closely connected with the show and its contestants. The contestants become a part of their daily lives. Sometimes the connection with the contestant is so strong that their eviction becomes the biggest issue. Vijay Vikram Singh is the narrator of the show. He recently opened up about how people are affected by the evictions of their favourite stars. Join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey, Vicky Jain sob as Tehelka gets evicted for violence; netizens in shock with Abhishek Kumar's reaction [WATCH]

Vijay Vikram Singh revealed that people have abused him after any of their favourite contestants got evicted. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Vijay Vikram Singh clarified that he is only the narrator and the second voice that interacts with the contestants is not his. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Fans want Anurag Dobhal to leave the house next — view poll results

Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he is the narrator and not Bigg Boss' voice

He shared that he has to tell people that there are two voices on Bigg Boss but they don't believe him. He said that he is the voice that interacts with the audience and the voice that interacts with the contestants is a different voice. He further revealed that in the last two years, he has got abused many times for eliminating people from the house. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka evicted? His wife Deepika reacts to his aggression and rumours

Trending Now

Vijay Vikram Singh gets threat for elimination contestants from Bigg Boss

"I keep telling them that I am not the one who eliminates, it’s the people’s votes. Secondly, I am not that voice. People have dragged my family and they start threatening them, "he added. He did not mention the name who is the voice of Bigg Boss but said that even if it were a person, they are simply performing their job.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

About Bigg Boss 17

Currently, season 17 of Bigg Boss is going on. Bigg Boss 17 is getting good TRPs and is the talk of the town. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.

Salman Khan is the host of the show but this week he could not be a part of weekend ka vaar due to prior commitments but Karan Johar hosted the show instead of him.