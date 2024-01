Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town even now. The show ended on January 28 and Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra emerged as the first and the second runner-up of the show respectively. Ankita Lokhande secured the fourth place while Arun Mashettey finished off in the fifth place. Ankita Lokhande was one of the most talked about contestants on the show. Her fights with her husband Vicky Jain took an ugly turn and their relationship became a joke. Vicky's mother made many negative comments on Ankita and even during the finale, she did not stop. Ankita was also upset with the fact that her family was being made fun of. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain has the most honest reply on Ankita Lokhande NOT winning the show [Watch]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Here's how Parineeti Chopra congratulated Mannara Chopra on her journey

Post Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain held a party. The Bigg Boss 17 contestants came together for the party. Navid Sole also attended the party. Ankita and Navid's video has gone viral on the internet. They made a video on Tum Kya Mile song and Ankita was brutally trolled for getting too close to Navid. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mics were installed inside the bathroom? Isha Malviya makes shocking revelations

Trending Now

Navid Sole takes a stand for Ankita Lokhande

People said that Ankita looked quite bad in the video with Navid and people questioned their bond. Now, Navid decided to take a stand for Ankita. He took to his Instagram account and said, “Hello Everyone....I hope this message finds you in good spirits I wanted to chat about the recent dance video that's been making the rounds from Ankita and Vicky's after party. It seems there's a bit of a buzz, and I thought it's only fair to share my perspective on the matter."

"Now, I've noticed some raised eyebrows regarding Ankita's dance with me, and I get it. But let me assure you, it was all in good fun and nothing more. Ankita and I share a fantastic friendship, and has been one of my best friends in the house. She supported me so much in the Bigg Boss house and have so much love for her. So, before the rumor mill starts spinning, let's take a step back and appreciate the positive energy of the event. Sometimes, a dance is just a dance, and in this case, it was about celebrating good times and enjoying the moment, "he added.

Take a look at the post here:

Watch a video on Ankita and Vicky:

As per reports, Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain is also approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3. He will be participating without Ankita.