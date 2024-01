Bigg Boss 17 will soon get its winner. The show is getting all the love and the TRPs have also been decent. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 was the talk of the town. It was all about Munawar Faruqui and his relationships outside. Yesterday, we saw Ayesha Khan speaking about Munawar Faruqui and the cheating he has been doing. She said that Munawar had proposed to another girl for marriage while two-timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She also shared that when Munawar was in a relationship with Nazila, he was not divorced to his wife. But his wife kept pleading not to leave her alone. Ayesha also revealed some dirty things Munawar has been saying to her and the other girls. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets support Rajiv Adatia as latter says 'Don't destroy someone's life'

Ayesha Khan makes serious allegations against Munawar

Munawar was shocked with the allegations and was seen requesting the Bigg Boss team to speak to him as this was getting personal. He went to the medical room and refused to eat or drink anything until the team talks to him. Later, we saw the housemates deciding to discuss this matter together. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui claims ex Nazila Sitaishi was cheating and blackmailing him? Ayesha Khan's big EXPOSE leaves netizens shell-shocked

The next morning Ayesha and Munawar were seen discussing the same and all the housemates sat around him. Munawar made allegations against Nazila that she was cheating on him and even blackmailed him. He said that she wanted to send his son to boarding school and not take his responsibility. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

Trending Now

Nazila Sitaishi reacts to Munawar's allegations against her

He also apologised to Ayesha Khan for taking for granted. He cried and admitted his mistakes. However, Ayesha told him not to make allegations against Nazila as she is not here to defend herself. Now, Nazila posted a cryptic note on her Instagram stories.

She has reacted to Munawar's lies. She wrote, "It's a shame the lies people will say to defend themselves."

Take a look at her note here:

#NAzila reacts on all the allegations made by #MunawaraFaruqui she said, its all the LIES, HE SAYS IN DEFENC3 pic.twitter.com/MvNvUiCx9i — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 10, 2024

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya are in the game.