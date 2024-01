Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui's personal life has been the highlight on the show. He is one of the strongest contestants and many loved the way his game was going on until Ayesha Khan entered. Ayesha came in to expose him and accused him of two-timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She said that not just her and Nazila but many other women were involved. Munawar accepted his mistake and apologised and during one of the weekend ka vaar. Salman Khan bashed Ayesha for coming on national television to say such things. Post that, we saw many fights between them and they maintained distance. But recently, after the nominations, Ayesha bashed Munawar for nominating her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande ends her marriage with Vicky Jain after another big fight in the house? [Watch]

She said that he is a big cheater and has used her for physical desires. She even said that he was dating Nazila while being married. She brought out very dirty things about him and the housemates made the two of them sit and discuss about their issues.

Nazila Sitaishi slams Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan

During the discussions, he revealed that Nazila was the one who used to blackmail him and wanted to send his son to boarding school. Now, Nazila has finally shared a video speaking about her name being dragged on national television.

She posted a video where she said that people in the Bigg Boss house are speaking about her side of story on her behalf and she does not like it. She indirectly slammed Ayesha for speaking about her personal life. She did not take her name and said that when she shared her personal things with someone she was in a vulnerable state and did not expect that person to speak about it and make an issue about it on the show.

She said that if she wanted to share such things on national television, then she would have gone on the show herself but she has declined the show and giving interviews about it. She said that she never wanted her personal life for someone else's personal life to be used for entertainment purpose.

Nazila shares she has things to speak about Munawar

She added that it is unfair that her name is being dragged and she is not even there to defend herself. She further took a dig at Munawar blaming her. She said that she did not like being blamed and it is not true. She said that the same person was seen crying over the fact that the person will lose me.

She added that she has many things to speak against him but she will not do so in his absence. Nazila said that it is sad that she has been betrayed from both the sides.

Talking about the current contestants of the house, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are currently inside the house.