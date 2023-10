Bigg Boss 17: The drama has begun, and this time it's Neil Bhatt vs. Vicky Jain. In the latest episode, you will see Neil Bhatt locking horns with Vicky Jain after they end up having a heated argument. And in the middle of the argument, Neil accuses Vicky of physically touching him, and that left him fuming. Neil was seen getting out of control and rushing up angrily towards Vicky, where his wife and TV actress Aishwarya Sharma tried to calm him down but failed with her attempts. Later, she requests Abhishek Sharma to intervene. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 first elimination: Fans think this contestant will get evicted in the first week [Poll Results]

Watch the video of Neil Bhatt losing his calm and angrily rushing towards Vicky Jain as he touches him in their fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After the video of Neil losing his temper was shared on the Bigg Boss official page, fans have come out in huge support of the actor, mentioning him as a calm and sensible man. And many of Neil's fans are defending his anger, claiming that he cannot lose his calm over small things, and there is definitely something that has irked him. One user wrote, "Woww nill dill kulka aoooo or dekao apnka real personality". Another user commented, "Neil ko gussa kyu aa gya jrur kuchh tagda hua hoga".

Just a day ago, Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya were seen having an argument where the Pavitra Rishta actress told her to mind her tone and claimed that Ash was insecure about her. This claim of Ankita didn't go down well with both Neil and Aishwarya, and after they had distanced themselves from AnVi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra roots for sister Mannara Chopra with an adorable throwback picture

Trending Now

And now it will be interesting to see that the house is divided into two groups, namely, team Ankita and team Neil. Well, the chances of division are high. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.