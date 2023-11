Bigg Boss 17 fans were aghast seeing how Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fought inside the house. The actress does have a temper and does not let her husband speak when she is in a bad mood. Everyone who saw the episode felt a wave of sympathy towards Neil Bhatt. The actor has been a good husband throughout the show. We can see that he is very caring towards his wife, Aishwarya Sharma. On the other hand, she has been moody since day one. Ever since Bigg Boss has taken Neil Bhatt to the therapy room he is trying to be little more active. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Madhurima Tuli, Rashami Desai and more contestants whose parents faced STRESS due these reasons

The fight yesterday got mixed reactions from people. Many feel that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have different personalities. Her disrespectful attitude towards the star disappointed many. Now, Kamya Panjabi who is also a former contestant has reacted on the matter.

We can see that Rajiv Adatia also feels that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma need to reassess their game. Such fights are only going to impact their game and image outside. It looks like Neil Bhatt will have a conversation with his wife tonight about what is happening inside.