Bigg Boss 17 is turning interesting with each passing day. The makers of the show are also going all out to introduce new twists in the game. The biggest twist came in with Samarth Jurel's entry. The wildcard contestant brought a storm along with him and left Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya shaken. Apart from this love triangle, the war between the married couples is also drawing a lot of attention. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma are clearing not getting along with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande. Recently a big fight took place between the two couples. Bigg Boss called Neil Bhatt in the therapy room and spoke to him about Vicky Jain's game plan.

There was a conversation between Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain wherein the latter revealed that he had called the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star before entering the show. This lead to the allegations that they strategised game plan before entering the house. Bigg Boss spoke to Neil Bhatt about the same wherein he said that there was a phone call but no strategy was formed. Now, Neil Bhatt's team has issued a clarification on the same and it is all over entertainment news.

Check out Neil Bhatt's video below:

#NeilBhatt confirmed that he received call from #VickyJain outside the house. According to @BiggBoss who watches 24x7 footage, Vicky made a pact with 4/5 contestant before entering. It's quite possible that #AnkitaLokhande knows this#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/ECTwoLjCJi — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) November 2, 2023

Neil Bhatt's team issues clarification

In a statement, Neil Bhatt's team has revealed that Vicky Jain called him up two days before entering the house, however, the actor did not say much. He simply said, 'chal dekhte hai' on phone thus not confirming or denying his participation. The note further states that Neil and Aishwarya got locked for Bigg Boss 17 at the eleventh hour and thus, they had no time to do anything else but sort out clothes for the show, social media content and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel's violent behaviour towards GF Isha Malviya shocks; wild card contestant to get evicted?

Check out Bigg Boss 17's video below:

The clarification further reads, "Rest assured, neither Neil nor Aishwarya met Vicky, Ankita, or any other contestants before the show. Both Neil and Aishwarya always knew they would take each day as it came on the front and did not even watch any previous episodes or seasons. They approached the show as raw as possible, which was evident during the first week of the telecast as they don't believe in prior planning and plotting; they both take on situations as they come. The rumours of Neil meeting Vicky or discussing the show are untrue."