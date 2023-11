Bigg Boss 17 makers seem to have a real issue with Vicky Jain. This is becoming more and more evident by the day. Netizens feel that the makers are annoyed seeing how he is too prepared for the show or want to set up a huge rivalry with him. Some days back, fans felt it would be Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain who would be at loggerheads with one another. However, that plan did not work. On the other hand, it is Sana Raees Khan who seems to be totally in the game right now. The lawyer is giving it back to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain at every given chance. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain share dreamy Karwa Chauth 2023 video; fans ask, 'Where is respect'

In the therapy room, Bigg Boss told Neil Bhatt that Vicky Jain seems to have formed his own team before he came into the house. He asked Bhatt if they had met before. He told him that if someone has an issue then the person has to talk openly. Neil Bhatt looked rather shocked hearing that Vicky Jain has planned his game in advance. Netizens feel the favouritism towards Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is a little too obvious now. We know that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were twice called to the therapy room. Here is a look at some of the reactions...

Savage #bigboss17- Abhishek's duplicate fight exposed. #NeilBhatt's therapy over #VickyJain's master planning was much needed and #aishwaryasharma is going to rock more. Much needed pep talk more than therapy! Today's episode had some content that can be appreciated #BigBoss — Akhila V Kamath (@akhilavkamath) November 1, 2023

#NeilBhatt was the real culprit , involved in all complaints by BB and yet he was nurtured by BB to target Vicky only. Why ? — ItsSecret (@ItsSecr03210910) November 1, 2023

This love triangle is so boring now?#NeilBhatt is BB’s pawn right now? But #AnkitaLokhande’s game is improving day by day ?? Anky and #VickyJain are being discussed the most since past few weeks. They are going strong? [#BiggBoss17 • #BB17] pic.twitter.com/qiESjqAqkV — » ???? (@in_my_ownnworld) November 1, 2023

Not fair #BiggBoss you openly mainuplate #NeilBhatt it's clearly seen from your side kisi u dnt play that #VickyJain looks like gd player nd mastermind ur spoiling his game u r making him villian... @ColorsTV be fair #BIGGBOSS17 #BB17 #AnkitaLohkande #AbhishekKumar — Ramandeep kaur (@kraman568) November 1, 2023

totally agree ? that was too much information or rather babysitting for #NeilBhatt ...#VickyJain is involved ? in BB & makes the season interesting (though still upset the way he was rise to Ankita, but they have moved on from it for good,) #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/tF8R7hdWpD — TELLYDHAMAAL (@tellydhamaal) November 1, 2023

In tomorrow's promo we will see that Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain have one more showdown. They already have issues over the fact that he makes wife jokes which she does not like. Bigg Boss 17 fans are set for endless fights.