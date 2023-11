Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have turned the strong dushman of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in the house. After nominating each other openly in the nomination task, Neil was seen strongly claiming about their game plan and mentioning that all the fights that Ankita and Vicky have been doing in the house is fake and it's a part of their game. Neil tells Aishwarya that they both are madly in love with each other and love to do PDA just like them; however, it is Vicky and Ankita's master plan to fight with each other. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma to land in trouble; ex-BF Rahul Pandya to enter as wild card?

Neil Bhatt says, "Yeh dono (Vicky & Ankita) bahar se game banake aaye hain ki wo usko time nhi dega wo complain karegi kyun ki bahar yeh dono bhi humare jaise ek doosre main ghuse hue hote hain, aise nahi hain," Ye toh maine pehle din hi bola tha. Vicky Bhaiya ki startegy hogi… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2023

#AishwaryaSharma again threatened to ditch #NeilBhatt and bring another husband. Feeling sad for this man, Bhai tujhe bhi mil jayegi koie, aisi aurat se acha ha biwi na ho pic.twitter.com/6pG8zzN1VV — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) October 31, 2023

Well, if Neil Bhatt's claims are true, then the plan is totally going against Ankita and Vicky, especially the actor's husband, as he is getting massively slammed for his disrespectful behaviour in the fights with his wife. In fact, Vicky is labelled as the biggest red flag and a toxic husband by the viewers of the show.

On the weekend, even Salman Khan exposed Vicky's game plan against Ankita, and this left the actress disheartened and disappointed. For his part, Ankita has put up a hold on Vicky's no-nonsense attitude.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Sharma is also being slammed and called the toxic wife of Neil Bhatt due to her attitude towards him. And the latest we hear that the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress' ex boyfriend will be making an entry in the show