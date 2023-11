In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, the housemates expressed their disappointments for giving special treatment to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. Everyone questioned the couple for the same and there was a chaos inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Arun Mashetty, Mannara Chopra and others accused Vicky and Ankita of getting special privilegde in the house. They even expressed for not getting the same privilege inside the house. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain loses his calm on Abhishek Kumar, says he could kill him for insulting Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt, who is an old friend of Vicky mentioned that he has a receding hairline and baldness issue, due to which he gets a treatment done every two weeks. Neil said, “Ussko hairline and baldness ki problem hai, ussko wig ki zarurat padti hai isiliye har 2 weeks me vo medical glue se stick karwata hai. Issme pehle hi shayad contract me likhwa lia tha isilye usko allow katre hai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets flak after Khanzaadi talks about Mannara Chopra's 'seductive expressions'; here's why

Mannara told Neil that it is unfair as Ankita also gets treatement and hair spa done. She called their special privilegde a partiality and asked Bigg Boss why they cannot get it. Bigg Boss was quick enough to intervene and told Ankita-Vicky that that the housemates are against the idea of them getting any special treatement. Bigg Boss cancelled their special privilege and said they will not get it. Bigg Boss said, 'Main aapki services tab tak kharij karrha hoon, jab tak mohalle wale haami nahi bharte.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 mass elimination: Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan and more contestants to be evicted?

Trending Now

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and can also be streamed 24*7 on JioCinema.