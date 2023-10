Bigg Boss 17's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago and it felt like all the contestants fought to get some screenspace during the Weekend Ka Vaar and get noticed by Salman Khan. It was utter chaos inside the house of Bigg Boss and towards the end of it, we saw Neil Bhatt losing his cool on Vicky Jain. Netizens have slammed the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor for his aggression during the episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens feel Ankita Lokhande, Bigg Boss are not letting Vicky Jain play his game [Check Reactions]

Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt fight in Bigg Boss 17's latest episode

It so happened Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider lahsed out at Ankita Lokhande for talking airily about them being TV stars and that they all are on TV. Vicky went to defend Ankita but he was more of yelling and fighting with Anurag. Things escalated pretty quickly with Neil Bhatt also joining the fight. Neil was of the opinion that, being a TV personality himself could better explain Ankita's point to Anurag. But Vicky seemed in no mood to listen. Vicky felt that Arun Mahashetty, Anurag Dobhal and Sunny Tehelka were making mole of the mountain and twisting Akita's words. Neil asks Vicky to calm down but Vicky doesn't. Neil was seen warning Vicky as well. But Vicky in his aggression kept interfering and Neil felt that Vicky pushed him. There was physical contact, mind you, and Vicky was already angry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan to pull up these contestants for their behaviour inside the house

Neil charges at Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17

Neil Bhatt, who until now, was calmly handling the matter lost his cool when Vicky allegedly pushed him. Neil did not like his action and he started fighting with Vicky about how could he push him. Neil was fighting for Ankita only. Soon the whole house gathered around them. They had to be separated as Vicky provoked Neil into a fight by asking him what will he do. Neil had to be restrained as he started charging towards Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt accuses Vicky Jain of physically attacking him; fans side with the former and ask Aishwarya Sharma to back off

Watch this entertainment news video around Bigg Boss 17 here:

Netizens react to Vicky and Neil's fight in Bigg Boss 17

Fans are not happy with Neil Bhatt. They feel the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor unnecessarily fought with Vicky. They believe Vicky was just supporting Ankita and taking a stand for her and Neil should not have interfered in the matter. A lot of people feel Neil and Aishwarya Sharma are insecure about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. And they felt that it was all Neil's pent-up aggression that he took out on Vicky.

Note : Aish: "babu no..baby no"??

Khanzaadi is damn annøying?

Glad Anky gave her back?

And Neil ffs ghum khatam hogaye..plz stop your overàcting now?

Koi dhakka nahi dia vicky..vicky has all rights to talk for his wife.#AnkitaLokhande #BB17 #BIGGBOSS17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/y1ZOvxhGte — Syed Jaffer (@SyedJaffer1995) October 20, 2023

Because neil is very jealous of vicky bhaiya kyun ki inko ek show mein haraya jo tha vicky bhaiya ne isliye jalta hain yeh that's fact! — Yash Jain (@YashJai47632367) October 20, 2023

#VickyJain ne dhkka nhi diya #NeilBhatt ko It's just a touch Unnecessary aggression nhi chaiye Vicky is looking good although and he's handling the matter Neil aur aishwarya ghus gye footage ke liye Confession room ka asar h #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhande #AnkuHolics — Gautam Arora (@GautamAroraReal) October 20, 2023

Wtf is wrong with Neil...??...Oh god...mera pet dukh raha...Kabse try kiye ja raha tha Vicky k sath fight ka...ab Bina wajah kd kya rha...???....#abhiya pic.twitter.com/WvZU485SRd — Srijita (@SrijitaBis14652) October 20, 2023

Neil is being a joker, this ego think he has got going on with Vicky is soo cringe. He is trying to show of his “masculinity” I guess. Losers hai ye log#bb17 — ☽ (@floreciet) October 20, 2023

Vicky se mt kr Neil vo kharid lega teko ??#BiggBoss #BIGGBOSS17 pic.twitter.com/GYLl88JKjG — Vivek Bhatter (@Da_JerryToon) October 20, 2023

neil is behaving like vicky ne kitna maara ho usse jabardasti ki fight#Bb17#BigBoss — Peprika❤️ (@gauriiii18) October 20, 2023

Ye Neil thoda accha lagne hi laga tha and he just ??? on the issue with Vicky! ??? such over reaction!#BigBoss17 — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) October 20, 2023

#VickyJain didn't push #NeilBhatt It was just a slight touch. Dude this unnecessary aggression was not needed. Vicky is mature & smart enough to handle the matter alone, he was sorting it out. Neil pura footage ke liye ghusa !!! ?#BiggBoss17 — ? ?????? ? (@otaku_titlee) October 20, 2023

Neil jitne josh me ja raha hai Vicky taraf uss se double joote khata agar vaha pahuch jaata. ?? Pehli baar chillane pe gala baith gaya, bhida rehta to khud hi baith jaata. #BiggBoss17 #BB17, — Shubham Tharwani ? (@ShubhamTharwani) October 20, 2023

Very strange way of fighting:#NeilBhatt : Vicky mujhe baat karne de, Vicky mujhe baat karne de#VickyJain shouting for his wife Neil: Mujhe bolne de, aare mujhe dhakka kyu maar raha.... Toone mujhe dhakka kyu maara ? Both started fighting #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #MunawarFaruqui — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) October 20, 2023

Neil and Vicky ka fake gussa . over dramatic people ?#BB17onJioCinema — Aditi Goel (@AditiGoel1012) October 20, 2023

Neil khud chilla ke bol rahe hai Vicky ko shant rehne ke liye ???#BIGGBOSS17 #BB17 — ?. (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 20, 2023

Ye neil bail buddhi hat dhoke vicky k piche pada hai isko lagta hai ye karke ye positive dikhega #Biggboss17 — Su ?? (@JaneSusyurie) October 20, 2023

Will Salman Khan talk about this issue? Will he reprimand Neil or Vikcy for their fight? Let's wait for the episodes to roll out, in the meantime, BollywoodLife will update you all on Bigg Boss' latest update.