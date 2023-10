Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15. The show has already managed to grab all the attention of the audience because of its interesting contestants. The show is in the news as the contestants have made sure that they show their real personalities to win the hearts of the audience. This season we have two power couples of telly town, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma. They both have a massive fan following and are loved by fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra roots for sister Mannara Chopra with an adorable throwback picture

Ankita-Vicky and Neil-Aishwarya have done a reality show earlier, Smart Jodi. Ankita and Vicky had won the show. These four have known each other since then and have been friends. But ever since they entered Bigg Boss 17, we did not see much of their bond. While Vicky and Neil have been interacting and having fun, we did not see Ankita and Aishwarya mixing up much. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui loses temper; tells Khanzaadi 'Aankhe dikhake mere se baat nahi karna' [Watch]

We also saw Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya being lost in the game and hence Bigg Boss sent them on a date. During the date, we saw Neil confessing that Ankita and Vicky have been playing a game with them and he decided to make them his targets. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal and more contestants who received maximum backlash

Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi's ugly fight

Post the date, we saw a changed Neil and we will now see his new avatar. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi getting into an argument. Earlier, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan was seen fighting with Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and Munawar Faruqui over kitchen duties.

Ankita was called to confession room and asked about Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and Abhishek Kumar. She shared that Khanzaadi is purposely picking up fights. Later, she came out and told Munawar, Rinku and Jigna not to pay attention to Khanzaadi as she is intentionally doing it to be seen.

Now, it seem Ankita and Feroza aka Khanzaadi’s fights escalated. In the promo, Ankita was seen telling Khanzaadi that she does not want to talk to her and also called her an idiot. Khanzaadi also calls her an idot and Ankita says that Feroza needs drama to be seen and Khanzaadi in return said that she does not do serials and took an indirect dig at Ankita.

Ankita-Vicky Vs Neil-Aishwarya?

Ankita questioned her what does she mean by this. Ankita then says that they all are seen because of TV actors like her. Khanzaadi and Ankita’s fights continue and Vicky tries to stop Ankita. Later, we see Vicky and Neil Bhatt fighting. Neil accuses Vicky of pushing him and later Neil fight with Ankita as well.

Looks like the friendship between Ankita-Vicky and Neil-Aishwarya is over now.