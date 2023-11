The new Bigg Boss 17 promo is out, and this is bringing a lot of criticism for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt. The new promo shows Neil going extremely close to Ankita Lokhande in their fight and angrily shouting at her, and this aggressive behaviour of the actor is coming as a shocker to the viewers, and they are calling him a disgusting man. Neil is seen intimidating Ankita in their ugly fight, while she calmly gives it back to him. Later, even she loses her cool, and it will only be interesting to see how their better half's handle the situation for them. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mom labelled as a vamp after her video go viral before entering Salman Khan’s show

Ankita Lokhande's fans slam Neil Bhatt for being disrespectful to the actress in their fight.

Omg !! Neil’s real side comes out He is a disgusting guy look at the way he is talking to Ankita n the way he is trying to intimidate her by sitting so close .

Ankita is so strong to not get scared n give him back ?#AnkitaLokhande #BIGGBOSS17 pic.twitter.com/MayMG2LX19 — TINCHI (@AartiM18) November 26, 2023

The way #NeilBhatt has been shouting & charging aggressively towards others alot of times is "Not cool & just makes him look like a Fool!!" I think everyone in #BiggBoss17 now wantedly just want to target #AnkitaLokhande for footage & nothing else!!pic.twitter.com/NnqZPmB58u — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 26, 2023

Just like a shooting star, rarely visible #NeilBhatt thinks that #AnkitaLokhande will get scared if he shouts? LOL, Ankita faced armies of trolls, she isn't even scared of #SalmanKhan as she went to console #KhanZaadi, so you don't stand a chance Neilpic.twitter.com/GMcwDBoNRS — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 26, 2023

Huge fight between Ankita and Neil. Is this guy for real??? He is charging on a woman and the way he keeps shouting. Disgusting. ?? I dare him to speak in the same tone with his wife. Fattu sala.#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/42eSgk0TBK — ???? ? (@lomlrubi) November 26, 2023

There are many who are challenging Neil Bhatt to talk at this time with his wife, Aishwarya Sharma. Ankita and Neil Bhatt are fighting over the past, where the Pavitra Rishta actress tells him to think whatever she wants and later gets irritated with the actor and asks him to shut up, and he angrily yells at her in a high tone. While Neil Bhatt fans too come out in support of the actor and allege that Ankita Lokhande is playing a victim card.