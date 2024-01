Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, the well-known actor from the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, was recently evicted from the controversial reality show. Despite being a strong contender, his fans were shocked to see him leave the show at this stage, as they expected him to make it to the top 5 contestants in the show hosted by none other than Salman Khan himself. During his stint in Bigg Boss 17, Neil frequently engaged in heated arguments with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Netizens also compared Vicky and Neil's behavior as husbands, stating that they are poles apart. While Vicky is known to be aggressive, Neil is very calm and composed. After his eviction, Neil was asked if he knew about Vicky's aggressive behavior towards his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The actor revealed some interesting details about the couple, which have left fans curious and intrigued.

BollywoodLife now has a WhatsApp channel, get all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; says 'Everything was over'

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt reveals Vicky Jain's confession

In a post-eviction interview, Neil Bhatt was asked about his knowledge of Vicky Jain's attempt to slap Ankita Lokhande during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 17. Although he didn't witness the incident, he stated his awareness of Vicky's aggression. Neil revealed that he knew both Ankita and Vicky before entering the show, and during a party, Vicky confessed that he gets hyper when Ankita's tone gets rude, and asked Neil for advice on how to become a better and calmer husband like him. Neil stated that he now fully understands what Vicky was trying to convey. He considered the incident of Vicky attempting to slap Ankita as unfortunate, if it indeed happened. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra trolled for 'fake tears' after Anurag Dobhal's exit; netizens say 'Glycerin maang rahi hai' [Check Reactions]

Check out this video below:

During his appearance in Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt didn't make a significant impact. He was often extremely mindful of his words and actions, as pointed out by his wife and fellow contestant Aishwarya Sharma. While he did engage in arguments with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Abhishek Kumar, he failed to establish any genuine connections and rarely expressed his opinions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and others get nominated; who will get evicted next?

Trending Now

Nevertheless, Neil was widely praised for being an exceptional husband and a true gentleman. Aishwarya frequently lost her composure and even resorted to mimicking Neil during altercations. However, Neil always maintained his composure and calmly explained to his wife why her reactions were inappropriate.