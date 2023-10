The most awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 17 has finally begun. The show has been loved by the audience for the past 16 years and now the 17th season started with a bang. This season we have one of television’s most loved jodi, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma as the contestants. We have all loved Neil and Aishwarya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and eventually got married as well. They did a reality show together, Smart Jodi and are now they are in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and more confirmed contestants, here's all you need to know about them

Neil and Aishwarya's participation in Bigg Boss 17 is one of the biggest stories in Entertainment news. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Neil Bhatt shared the story behind him and Aishwarya giving a nod to Bigg Boss 17. Neil shared, "There is a short story to us saying yes to Bigg Boss. Aishwarya was offered Bigg Boss during Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finished, both of us went on a vacation for two months. Once we were back, Aishwarya gave it a thought and by the time even I received a call. Once I received the call, the prospect of us being together on the show came on board. We were kind of thinking about it. After a few discussions, we said yes."

Neil on Smart Jodi being a plus point for him and Aishwarya

Neil further spoke about their participation in Smart Jodi being a plus point for them in Bigg Boss. He said, "Yes why not. I would like to think like that. There is always a plus point to have your partner and this is what I believe." The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor was further asked about how much of Dil, Dimaag and Dum he is.

Neil shared, “Ofcourse I have all three. Nobody will say that they have just dil or dimaag or dum. Given the scenario, what you choose to use is a different thing. “ The actor was also asked about the preparations he has done for the show.

A look at the BTS video of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Neil talks about his preparation for Bigg Boss 17

“I have not prepared anything being very honest. I don’t know what to prepare for. How do I prepare mentally? Talking about physical preparation, I have been fit but I don’t know how much this fitness will help in the show. Whatever tasks I get I will do. I try to give my 100% to anything I do, “he said.