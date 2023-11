Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt has been winning hearts, and how? And now this side of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor has been displayed by him, all thanks to Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. In the latest promo, viewers will witness a classy fight between Khanzaadi and Neil Bhatt, where the actor displays his elements and his wife, Aishwarya Sharma, cannot keep calm and declares her husband is back. Neil Bhatt often gets lauded by viewers for being a cool and composed guy. Neil has even won the best husband tag for his behaviour with wife Aishwarya. While she often gets the tag of a toxic wife. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Navid Sole reveals who should win the show and names the dirtiest player of the show

Watch the video of Neil Bhatt indulging in a fight with Khanzaadi while Aishwarya Sharma enjoys the show.

Fans call Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi fight entertaining.

Khanzaadi tells Aishwarya in a fight that she needs to heal, and Neil and Ash both reprimand her and tell her that she is the one who needs healing. Later, Khanzaadi hits back, saying Aishwarya doesn't have a base in fighting, to which Neil gives a savage reply and says that she has no foundation. And this leaves Aishwarya beaming with joy, and she declares, 'My husband is back, Bigg Boss'.

He's the clear cut winner ? perfect points aur game ke hisaab se kaho tho 3/3 ke bhurayiya...

And the way he delivered was top notch?

Awesome yaar #NeilBhatt ??

Silent hai lekin vakth aane pe ? Mr. Leo rocksssss #NeilArmy #TeamNeil #BBKingNeil #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/36l7AHXC8K — ?。⁠◕⁠‿⁠◕⁠。? (@NB_FANGIRL) November 17, 2023

#NeilBhatt going hysterical after his verbal spat with #KhanZaadi ? Finally itne din baad Neil bhai ne bhi performance de hi di acting. ? Ek topic 2 din se chal rahi hai. #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss17OnJioCinema pic.twitter.com/Bxn6nYLu7b — ?????????? (@LilBitNutx) November 20, 2023

This new avatar of Neil will indeed be interesting to watch. Neil and Aishwarya are two of the popular contestants on Salman Khan's show.