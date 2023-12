Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town now. The show has grabbed everyone's attention as the contestants have been entertaining everyone. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house currently. Aishwarya and Neil have been doing well. Neil has opened up a lot now but Aishwarya is slowly moving forward. However, the couple has had many fights in the house with Ankita and Vicky. They also had some ugly fights amongst themselves. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Punjab, netizens call out Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar for their ugly spat [Check Reactions]

Aishwarya was brutally trolled and was called a toxic woman by fans. She was slammed for disrespecting Neil. Salman Khan also bashed her for her behaviour towards her husband. Aishwarya was hurt by the allegations and has been quiet in the house since then.

Shikha reacts to Neil-Aishwarya's ugly fights

Now, Neil Bhatt's sister, Shikha Bhatt has reacted to their ugly fights. Speaking to Etimes, Shikha said that they were not worried much but were upset and had a setback. She said that they all have stayed with Neil and Aishwarya 24/7 and she has known Neil for 32 years now.

Shikha said that Aishwarya and Neil stay with them and they are not like this in real life. Shikha added that Neil and Aishwarya are very understanding and for her they are an ideal couple. She said, "When I saw their fights I was taken aback and had a setback."

Shikha on Aishwarya being called a red flag for men

She further spoke about Aishwarya being trolled and called a red flag for men. Shikha said that this is not the first time they are trolled. She explained that even before Bigg Boss, they had faced trolled and have handled it well. She said that the audience can never understand the full story of a celebrity and what pressure they are going through, which topic triggers them and what it can lead to. This is a big story in TV news.

Shikha thanks Salman Khan

She also shared that she wants to thank Salman Khan for making Neil and Aishwarya understand the situation. She added that Neil and Aishwarya took the feedback positively and did not just kept crying.