Tasks have begun in Bigg Boss 17 finally. Tonight was one such episode. We saw a task to oust people from powerplay. The task included three ladies ousting housemates and stripping them of power. It would help them to be saved from nominations. Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan and Ankita Lokhande were selected for the task. Eventually, Rinku Dhawan won the powerplay. It left a lot of people angry including Navid Sole. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: The 'most ladaaku' celebs ever crossed all limits in their fights with fellow contestants

Sana Raees Khan removes Navid Sole from powerplay

Sana Raees Khan was one of the three dancers. Each contestant had to begin with a dance after which they would nominate three contestants whom they want out of powerplay. Sana at first nominated Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain to be eliminated from powerplay. Later, when she had to nominate one person, she took the name of Navid Sole. The reason she gave was of language barrier. Sana shared that because he is just getting the hang of the game and because he needs to be explained everything, he should not be in a position of power. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi confesses her feelings for Abhishek Kumar to Vicky Jain; netizens say, ‘Inki love story dekhni hai’ [Watch video]

Navid Sole lashes out at Sana Raees Khan, calls her two-faced

Navid Sole voiced out his feelings in front of Sana. He seemed very hurt and lashed out at Sana and called her two-faced multiple times. Sana apologised about nominating him. But Navid made a point that she could have given any other reason and not the translation one. He appreciates her helping him out due to the language barrier but by nominating him out, she is only backstabbing him. Navid complained to Sana that Bigg Boss is an international show and being in the house for four weeks, he has started to understand the game. Sana tries reasoning with him saying he needs to be explained everything and that he has a long way to go. Navid gives it back saying that's just her opinion while he feels ready for every challenge. Navid asks her to get lost and even uses foul language in the heat of the moment. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande slams Mannara Chopra; calls her 'Double dholki', 'Flipper', huge fight loading [Watch Video]

Netizens, however, have loved the way Navid put Sana back into her place tonight. Check out their reactions here:

Chalo aakhir Phata,

Entertaining tha aur required v tha,

Linguistic reasons are really infuriating & provoking after a Certain limit#AbhishekKumar#BB17#AbhishekIsTheBoss#SanaRaeesKhan pic.twitter.com/sYVS94PwFL — Shąnąyą (Riyą) (@wizzyd271) November 9, 2023

#NavidSole yaar tera ye personality nikal bahar nahi toh aap ko hi #BB17 nikal denge.

Aaj kya bajai hain navid ne #SanaRaeesKhan ki.#BiggBoss17 — BIGG BOSS 17 (@17_biggboss) November 9, 2023

Can't believe this but #NavidSole destroyed that arrogant lawyer? Sana is as incorrigible as Barbie.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — ? (@yunoforeva) November 9, 2023

#navidsole finally giving it back - wowww! Language barrier ain’t a reason! Get a new reason. He’s been playing well! #BIGGBOSS17 #bb17 — Durga Chakravarty (@durgac01) November 9, 2023

#NavidSole agar #Hindi language se familiar hota toh, phaad deta... Pata nahi mujhe aisa kyon lagta hai ?#BIGGBOSS17 #SanaRaeesKhan — AK Desi Zone (@AKDesiZone) November 9, 2023

Loving #navidsole 's energy... More power to you bro!! Yes call them out on their shit bro!! Be more vocal whether it's in English or the lil bit of Hindi you know... They deserve it all!! #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss #thesassypharmacist pic.twitter.com/apooE8LP3V — Meghana Subramanian (@9tanky_meghana) November 9, 2023

LMAO! #NavidSole blasts #SanaRaeesKhan. Get off! Go away,you two faced girl! Tells #VickyJain: Vicky get away. Why are you talking to her? She always says Vicky this, Vicky that. Go away! ??? Navid phata! Maza aaya. Sana finally got some much needed dhulai#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Asad Neyaz (@ytTechAsad) November 9, 2023

#Biggboss17 I don't agree with #SanaRaeesKhan decision. Why she picked #NavidSole? And she giving reason that, naved has language issue. Everyone know this thing and he is a foreigner. He don't understand hindi much. Do you guys agree with sana's decision?#BB17 #Biggboss — Krishna Sharma? (@Iakrishnasharma) November 9, 2023

Watch the video here:

Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui were also at loggerheads today since Ankita voted Munawar out of powerplay.