Just the night before Bigg Boss 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar, what drama is happening inside the house! Just the other day, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt had some not-so-cordial exchange on their date arranged by Bigg Boss. Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have a love-hate relationship inside Bigg Boss. And now differences have started cropping up between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. And after tonight's fight, netizens have picked sides. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan to pull up these contestants for their behaviour inside the house

Bigg Boss 17 Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fight again

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been having fights for a while as Ankita has been feeling left out. She has been feeling that Vicky is not giving enough attention to her. Ankita has been voicing the same to Vicky who has been unable to understand the same. Vicky is of the opinion that he is everywhere and interacting with everyone and Ankita is also doing the same, so how is he going wrong anywhere? Ankita had been having trouble adjusting to Vicky's behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt accuses Vicky Jain of physically attacking him; fans side with the former and ask Aishwarya Sharma to back off

Vicky loses his cool on Ankita in Bigg Boss 17

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Vicky Jain losing his calm on Ankita. When yet again Ankita starts her thing about Vicky not being with her, he lashes out at the Pavitra Rishta. He tells her that even she interacts with her friends and a set of people, but he has no complaints about it. So, why Ankita is feeling so bad when he is behaving the same way Ankita is behaving? It is then that Ankita understands and apologizes to Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 first elimination: Fans think this contestant will get evicted in the first week [Poll Results]

Netizens react to Ankita and Vicky's fight inside the house

Netizens are of the opinion that by being so emotional and vulnerable and arguing with Vicky, Ankita is not letting him play his individual game. In fact, netizens also feel that Bigg Boss is also not allowing Vicky to play games. It has been observed that Bigg Boss has been revealing pranks and tricks of Vicky and has been taunting him in front of the housemates. It has only worked against Vicky so far despite the audience enjoying his tics and tactics. Check out the reactions here:

It's clear, #AnkitaLokhande chahate hai #VickyJain uski piche piche and uski according chale.But VICKY wants to play game his own way.This time Vicky is right. Game wise Vicky>>>Ankita,Iski chakkar mai Vicky Dark Horse banke reh jayega.#MunawarFaruqi #MannaraChopra #Munara pic.twitter.com/Zcpnv7M5pT — ?️‍?️Fa♡scombo♪ (@favscombo) October 20, 2023

Sad to see #AnkitaLokhande and @BiggBoss himself not letting #VickyJain play the game.. While Vicky is impressing me... He is coming out as dark horse to compete #MunawarFaruqui ?#BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) October 20, 2023

I think #AnkitaLokhande should not talk to #VickyJain in the show ... Should let him do whatever he wants and play her game .... This way #VickyJain will win #Biggboss17 ??? — Ramandeep kaur (@kraman568) October 20, 2023

A gal can throw tantrums n irritate but guy isn’t allowed to emote his frustration i failed to understand society!! He was literally behind her consistently trying to make her laugh #VickyJain https://t.co/tgXOwj9vIf — Khushverse (@khushverse) October 20, 2023

The only problem I had with Vicky was his tone but Ankita too need to understand that her guy has brains and he wants to play the game, so let him do that! #AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain #BIGGBOSS17 #BB17onJioCinema — Jeevika Singh (@Jeevikas40) October 20, 2023

#VickyJain could have been polite towards #AnkitaLokhande even if he was right the tone and temper was wrong. — Rutika (@Rutika2703) October 20, 2023

I dont know why #VickyJain Came with #AnkitaLokhande Bhai solo aata to kya mast khelta#BiggBoss17 https://t.co/IV2MZhBh9l — SHiVAM ?? (@eternal_shivam2) October 20, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande and #VickyJain are cute couple but sometimes it feels like ankita is trying to control Vicky #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — Sumit (@iDopeDude) October 20, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande is very controlling. Keeps telling Vicky "Is se baat mat karo, us se baat mat karo. Aise baat karo, waise baat karo". Whereas never saw #VickyJain telling her to do things in his own way and blah blah.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss — VsAl (@Iam_vsAl) October 20, 2023

I feel like bb house mey #VickyJain ka sabse bada dushman #AnkitaLokhande hi hai .#bb7 — 3RDMAN (@AbaidulA1) October 20, 2023

Finally a husband ( #VickyJain ) open up, i hope society ( audience ) will respect his emotions.#AnkitaLokhande needs to come out of her i , me & mine shell.#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/WoQBvzGEYD — Zinda Banda ? (@Asim_Trend) October 20, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande is doing unwanted drama with #VickyJain and i am not liking that..she should understand they r in biggboss to play the game..agar attention hi chahiye tha toh gharpe rehti

M with Vicky in this fight!#BiggBoss17 #JioCinema — mayuri!! (@Shubhii25) October 20, 2023

I don’t think #VickyJain was wrong. #AnkitaLokhande was literally poking him from last 2-3 by her indirect remarks. Itna he hai toh ghar baitho. Yha game khelne aee ho. Audience ko entertainment dene paise lekr to vo kro. She should understand this. #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — A (@imhereexx) October 20, 2023

Meanwhile, tomorrow and the day after, Bigg Boss 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar will take place. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will promote Ganapath and Kangana Ranaut will promote Tejas on Salman Khan's show.