Bigg Boss 17's latest episode concluded just a couple of hours ago. And it was a one-of-a-kind episode. Bigg Boss did a little spoon-feeding to Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt since they are not active or entertaining the audience. Tonight, we also saw a couple of people losing their temper inside the house. For example, Ankita Lokhande lost her cool on Abhishek Kumar.

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande lashes out at Abhishek Kumar

Ankita Lokhande lost her calm inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 for the first time. The actress had a row with Abhishek Kumar, who is coming across as the most aggressive contestant on Bigg Boss. Ankita and Abhishek fought over the wastage of food. There were boiled eggs in the refrigerator. It could have gone to waste and hence Ankita got angry. She seemingly asked Abhishek to eat them but the latter instead started arguing with Ankita saying she should not tell him or talk to him about food. Ankita fought back saying that she is a part of the house and she will speak but Abhishek argued that she is not the captain to order around. Abhishek denied the eggs were for him. Ankita tells Jigna not to make eggs for Abhishek. Ankita and Abhishek fight in which latter is seen copying all that Ankita says.

The Pavitra Rishta actress calls him stupid for copying her and even asks him to get lost. Abhishek also repeats the same. It was quite interesting because Ankita seems to have a soft corner for Abhishek. She has been understanding till now.

Netizens react to Ankita and Abhishek's fight in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande has not been fighting with anyone inside the house. In fact, she has been only settling things and fights between the housemates. But for the first time, netizens saw Ankita losing it and her fierce avatar. Abhishek has been getting on the audience's nerves for a while due to his aggression. Seeing Ankita single-handedly pitting Abhishek in his place seemed satisfying to the netizens who have voiced the same on X (formerly Twitter). It seems this is what the audience expects Ankita to do, fight inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. Anyway, check out the reactions here:

Thank you Ankita for representing us (Audiences) in the house ?? This repetitive parrot ? really needs to be tackled like this only ? “Are baby chotu chotu ??get lost ?? stupid “ ??#AnkitaLokhande #BIGGBOSS17 pic.twitter.com/EVwmaO6Zgo — TINCHI (@AartiM18) October 18, 2023

Ankita was on fire today. Abhishek ko mast reply diya https://t.co/u9UC4pxVbM — Akshay Gupta (@Akshay9000Gupta) October 18, 2023

Kya bajaya h Ankita n Abhishek ko ?Too much fun yr ?? She is fire bro ? Go and kill it ? #AnkitaLokhande #Abhishekkumar #BiggBoss17OnJioCInema pic.twitter.com/IpXDFjkdwd — ❗ℝ?Η?L♠️ (@vkohlibhakt_5) October 18, 2023

Ankita ne UDA diya Abhishek ki YARIYAN ? The way she shuts him up in a most dignified way is worth praising. Has has ke chup kara diya??#AnkitaLokhande • #Abhishek • #Biggboss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/GmrcTCcYZR — ?????? ? (@realmehenaz) October 18, 2023

#AnkitaLokhande is giving me major WINNER vibes early this season. She is not afraid to stand up to the bullies and give it back to them. Watch out for her ???#Ankita #AnkitaIsTheBoss #BiggBoss17 #bb17 #abhishek pic.twitter.com/gLWOIEJzLV — Bigg Boss Khabri (@bigggbosskhabri) October 18, 2023

Ankita perfectly destroyed Abhishek ??

And yes isha and Abhishek are cry baby kuch bol do to rone lgt hai #BiggBoss17 — Bigg Boss (@Bigg_bossott) October 18, 2023

Haha just love the way ankita gave it back to abhishek ??he needs to understand one simple thing that raising your voice high doesn't mean you're right! #BiggBoss17 #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/FNd53HCMsM — rii. (@unbeleafablee) October 18, 2023

Ankita showing Abhishek his real place & bgm - Tu akeli hi kaafi hai ?.

Even BB knows would be the reason to remember this season.#AnkitaLokhande • #BiggBoss17 — 【?????】- ??????????????? (@ardently_elite) October 18, 2023

Oooh Ankita giving back good to that annoying Abhishek in promo ? #BIGGBOSS17 #BB17 #AnkitaLokhande — ?. (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 18, 2023

Is Abhishek ka bohut hua drama. Nikalo isko bahar. #AnkitaLokhande ne bilkul sahi kya. Chhodna nhi chahiye aise log ko. Ankita jaisi ladki hu iska muh band kara sakti hai!!#BiggBoss17 — Manvii? (@itsmeManvyy) October 18, 2023

Ankita Vs Abhishek ?? Ankita is finally giving abhishek taste of his own medicine.#AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 — ???? ? (@lomlrubi) October 18, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 latest update: Ankita, Abhishek patch-up

Soon after the fight, Vicky Jain tells Ankita that calling Abhishek stupid is not right. Ankita apologised for the same. Even Abhishek apologised for his behaviour. The two of them patch up.